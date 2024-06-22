Kody Brown Forgets to Wish His Daughter Mykelti on Her Birthday, Fans Says "Even After Losing a Son"

Sister Wives stars Christine Brown and Kody Brown's daughter Mykelti recently complained that her father forgot to wish her on her birthday. The reality star mentioned in a video that it has been years since the Brown family patriarch has called in to celebrate the special occasion.

As per Screen Rant, Reddit user @SodaPop788 posted a rant calling out Kody on the platform. "As we all know Kody claimed to have forgotten to call Gabe for his birthday because he was in the fetal position crying about his 99-degree fever while later revealed by Robyn that despite his near-death experience he was very helpful around the house and making sure the kids were cared for while everyone was sick.

Mykelti's birthday is on June 9 and she mentioned that he used to make sure birthdays were remembered until the last few years when he "forgets" to call his kids on their birthdays and then she points to herself."

The post continued: The one og kid that still tries and has admitted in the past she puts in 3x the effort with Kody and Robyn compared to what they give doesn't even get a phone call on her birthday? At this point he just doesn't seem to care at all, like if he can't remember dates there are like a million calendar apps, and why isn't stepmom Robyn reminding him he has other kids?" Sister Wives fans expressed their rage below the post saying, @Pristine-Low2442 criticized, "Robyn doesn’t care about his kids. She barely even cares about her own kids, let alone Janelle’s, Meri’s, or Christine’s kids. His only obligations are to Robyn’s kids. They are perfect for each other, selfish, lazy, entitled, narcissistic, etc."

@Hipbootsneeded agreed, "That’s right and now Mykelti is no longer useful to Robyn. She has adult daughters to babysit and Mikelti can no longer be used to undermine Christine. Christine is married and gone so like a true narcissist you out of here. She excuses people out of her life once they are no longer a benefit to her. She no doubt pointed out to Kody that she too so disloyal!"

@Useful_Hedgehog1415 raged, "Is this recent? So even after losing a son, he still doesn’t contact them? On their birthdays??? Idk why I’m surprised by this but my heart just breaks for them."

@lovemoonsaults pointed out, "Kody has no concept of unconditional love. All the work and effort Mykelti put into a relationship with him and Robyn is only noticed in the exact moment it happened. And then as soon as she sided with Christine or disagreed with them about any minor thing, Kody no longer cares about her. It's exactly why he cut off Garrison and Gabriel, they had differing opinions and spoke against him."

As per People, in 2022 Janelle Brown's son Gabe got emotional while recollecting that Kody had forgotten his birthday. "In January, I got Covid. I didn't even have a fever, I just lost my smell," Gabe began his confessional. "October rolls around, specifically October 11, my birthday, and Dad calls me. We had a small discussion about how bad my Covid was."

"I shouldn't have done this but I did anyway — I didn't remind him that it was my birthday because I wanted to see if he remembered. And he didn't. And so to him it was just a phone call, just asking me about Covid," he said while breaking down into tears. "A couple hours after that he tried to call me back and tell me happy birthday and make up for it. And that's the last time I ever talked to my dad," he shared.