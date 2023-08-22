Kody Brown and Wife Robyn’s Are Not In Contact With Exes Christine, Meri, and Janelle

The Brown family from Sister Wives, who formerly appeared to live in harmony while engaging in polygamy, is currently coping with heartbreak and communication issues. Although Kody's present wife, Robyn, is still by his side, he seems to lack communication with his ex-wives exposing a story of transition, difficulties, and an uncertain future.

Image Source: Youtube | TLC

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Kody Brown Feels Like His Family ‘Is in a Civil War’ After 3 of His 4 Wives Left Him

Robyn Brown, Kody Brown's wife, and his ex-wives Christine, Meri, and Janelle are no longer in contact with each other. According to information obtained by The U.S. Sun, there is a feeling of estrangement among the family members as a result of entirely broken ways of communicating. According to sources close to the family, Kody and his ex-wives rarely speak to one another; instead, they only communicate when shooting requirements or significant events involving their shared children call for it. In public settings, where Kody and Robyn appear to be apart from the rest of the family and engaged in their own activities, the lack of communication is apparent.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

Moving forward has proven to be a difficult task for Kody. He is currently navigating a sea of emotions after the recent separation of three of his four wives. Amid the chaos, he is looking for forgiveness and understanding. Kody Brown openly acknowledges that the road to recovery has been difficult in a People Magazine interview. His hopes for a blissful polygamous union have been shattered and he is now filled with a deep sense of regret and contemplation. He compared his feelings to those of someone who has reached their lowest point and is now trying to rise above it.

A source stated to The U.S. Sun, "There is no communication. If you're seeing Kody and Robyn in places where the other Brown family members are, there's no speaking going on between them." The source added that "Christine's all about getting attention for herself now and her relationship with [fiance] David [Woolley].

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Shares a ‘Creepy Video’ With Daughter Maddie : “They Are Listening!”

#SisterWives star Kody Brown admits he "could have done a lot better" in his 3 failed marriages; ex-wife Christine says she loves telling people she's divorced: https://t.co/LciY6Lq19t pic.twitter.com/X2mIw3E3Fh — The Ashley (@TheAshleysRR) August 18, 2023

They said, "Janelle is working on a spinoff with Christine and spending time with her children. They further revealed, "And Meri is far removed from everyone and is focused more on her friendships at this point. The only time Kody and Robyn get together with the other wives is when they're forced to film with them or show up for a special occasion for their children, the remaining few they still have a relationship with."

Also Read: Janelle Brown From 'Sister Wives' Is Ready for A 'Brand New Future' Sans Ex Husband Kody Brown

Robyn is Kody's consistent companion despite the turbulent environment. However, the couple's appearances have been criticized as maybe being "faked" for the cameras. The U.S. Sun claims that rather than real encounters, Kody and Robyn's attendance on some occasions is prompted by contractual responsibilities. They frequently find themselves in their own world at these meetings, apart from the rest of the family.

More from Inquisitr

Janelle Brown Reveals Kody's Alleged Favoritism and Feelings of Exclusion on 'Sister Wives'

‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Calls Her Son Garrison ‘Funcle’ in Rare Throwback Picture