Revealed: Miley Cyrus' Diet And Workout Routine Which Helps Her Stay Incredibly Fit

Miley Cyrus is amazing at stirring things up, and this ability extends beyond just her music career. She demonstrates a willingness to venture beyond her comfort zone in various aspects of her life, including her workout routine. One can easily observe from her Instagram feed, with her well-defined arms and abs, that maintaining an active lifestyle holds significant importance for her.

Indeed, Miley Cyrus is often witnessed intensifying her fitness regime to prepare for high-energy, dance-filled stage performances that captivate packed audiences. Her commitment to a plant-based diet, coupled with her fondness for yoga and pilates, exemplifies her dedication to preserving her incredibly fit physique, as per Elle Australia.

Throughout the years, Miley Cyrus has consistently showcased her dedication to fitness through various workout routines and dietary choices, such as her period of following a vegan lifestyle. Notably, her commitment to honing her vocal abilities can be observed through her singing practices on the treadmill. Additionally, she has provided a glimpse into her rigorous Flowers video workout routine and even shared a seven-minute workout session led by her pilates instructor that viewers can follow along with.

As an integral part of both her professional career and workout routine, Miley Cyrus shared two remarkable videos that showcased her remarkable vocal abilities while on a treadmill. These videos were posted in preparation for her headline performance at the TikTok Tailgate event during Super Bowl LV in 2021. In one of the videos, she confidently sings verses from her song Plastic Hearts while strutting on the treadmill. In the second video, displayed here, she runs to the rhythm while delivering a powerful rendition of Bikini Kill's Rebel Girl. In 2020, Cyrus took to Instagram to share a video that documented her vocal rehab process after undergoing surgery for Reinke's edema. In the video, she can be seen performing wall sits while simultaneously engaging in her vocal exercises.

During a September 2020 interview on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Miley Cyrus disclosed that she adhered to an extremely strict vegan diet from 2013 to 2019. However, in 2019, she made the decision to introduce fish and omega-rich foods into her diet, "I was vegan for a very long time, and I've had to introduce fish and omegas into my life because my brain wasn't functioning properly," Miley said. She described performing at the Glastonbury music festival and feeling like she was "running on empty," which prompted her to make changes to address her nutritional needs.

Miley Cyrus initially embraced a vegan lifestyle primarily out of her deep love for animals, rather than solely for health-related motivations, "I have 22 animals on my farm in Nashville, I've got 22 in my house in Calabasas, I'm doing all I need to do for the animals, But when it comes to my brain . . . you can't be vegan and be this quick," she told Rogan. While Miley Cyrus currently identifies as a pescatarian, she maintains a flexible stance, expressing openness to reconsidering her dietary choices in the future, "I'm experimenting a lot with my diet, and my body, and my routine and my exercise right now," she said.

In addition to adhering to specific diets, Miley Cyrus can often be found engaging in her preferred form of exercise, which is the athletic practice of Ashtanga yoga. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she revealed that she has been dedicated to practicing Ashtanga yoga for several years. Ashtanga yoga, according to Miley Cyrus, can at times be uninspiring due to the realization that certain poses may take years of dedicated practice to master, as shared during an interview. Despite this, she demonstrates her commitment by consistently sharing photos on her social media platforms, where she confidently showcases her ability to perform advanced asanas (yoga poses). She invests significant effort into honing her skills in this form of yoga.

Miley Cyrus's dedication to flexibility training proves beneficial in various ways, especially when it comes to one of her preferred workout methods: pilates. Pilates is renowned for its ability to significantly strengthen and sculpt the abdominal muscles, which Miley appreciates. Additionally, Miley's legendary twerking skills, showcased both on stage and in her living room, not only entertain but also serve as a form of cardio exercise. Furthermore, being an animal lover, singer and actress, Miley also enjoys exploring the hiking trails in Los Angeles as part of her fitness routine, as per Women's Health Magazine.

