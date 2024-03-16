King of the Netherlands Jokes About Kate Middleton Photo Controversy, Says 'At Least I Didn't Photoshop It'

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands recently added a humorous twist to the ongoing controversy surrounding Kate Middleton’s Mother’s Day picture. During a royal engagement in Zutphen, the king engaged in light-hearted banter with members of the public, where he playfully addressed the Photoshop controversy surrounding the British royal family.

In a video shared on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), King Willem-Alexander responded to a child mentioning a picture of him with his family by jokingly saying, "At least I didn't Photoshop it." This witty remark accumulated laughter from those present at the event and added a humorous touch to the conversation.

The controversy surrounding Middleton’s Mother’s Day picture erupted when a picture of her posing with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, was released to celebrate the occasion in the U.K. However, speculation arose regarding potential editing due to inconsistencies observed in the image, such as the alignment of Princess Charlotte's hand, Prince Louis' sweater pattern, and blurring around Kate's hair.

Amid the controversy, Middleton personally apologized and wrote, "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day.”

As per the reports of People, despite the initial uproar, a palace insider downplayed the situation and asserted, "[Kate] has apologized and graciously so. She has done something that 99% of us do — and we don’t have the scrutiny that they do. Think of the level of scrutiny of pictures of her, as people pore over them. You’re always on display and always got to be perfect. She might be a member of the royal family, but she’s also a human being. If you've just had an operation, you want to look your best with the first photograph that’s published for the outside world."

As per the sources of E! News, the controversy also led to a shift in trust dynamics, with the Agence France-Presse (AFP) global news director stating, "At this moment in time, AFP's trust in handout pictures from the Palace has been compromised. We cannot say they are a trusted source for handout pictures. We still require further explanations."

Despite the ongoing discussions surrounding the royal photo mishap, the royal family continues to fulfill their duties. Prince William, for instance, recently attended the Diana Legacy Awards ceremony to honor his late mother Princess Diana, and visited a youth center, where he praised his wife's artistic skills while decorating a cookie. King Willem-Alexander's humorous comment adds a light-hearted touch to the overall situation, highlighting the playful interactions and camaraderie among royals despite the occasional controversies that arise.