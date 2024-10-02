King Charles Was ‘Crushed’ as He Had Only 20 Minutes’ Notice Before Meghan Markle’s Bombshell Statement

In an unexpected move, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry blindsided King Charles with a last-minute decision that left the monarch feeling deeply ‘crushed,’ according to royal insiders. At the time, Charles, then the Prince of Wales, was in the middle of a crucial diplomatic tour in the Gulf region, specifically meeting with the King of Bahrain. The meticulously planned tour, which had been in the works for months, was seen as a prominent opportunity to enhance relations and gain favorable media attention for the British royal family. However, this effort was dramatically overshadowed by a public announcement made by Harry and Meghan.

As revealed by royal biographers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand in their book Finding Freedom, Harry gave his father a mere 20-minute heads-up before releasing a bombshell statement that confirmed his relationship with Markle. The statement not only announced their relationship but also included a scorching critique of the media’s intrusive coverage of Markle, an American actress at the time. The timing of this announcement was particularly damaging, as it hijacked the news cycle, effectively overshadowing Charles’ tour and diverting media attention to Harry and Markle, as reported by Mirror.

The book describes Charles’ reaction as deeply disappointed, with his team reportedly feeling ‘crushed’ after months of preparation for the tour. Royal authors wrote, "It was a critical moment that had been in the works for months. A statement from Kensington Palace condemning the Press and, in the same breath, confirming Harry's new girlfriend would all but eliminate coverage of Prince Charles's tour of the Gulf. The team at Clarence House, which had spent months putting together Prince Charles' tour in the hopes that it would be covered significantly, was crushed."

As per Express, Harry’s decision to confirm the relationship was motivated, in part, by his desire to protect Markle from the relentless media onslaught. This pivotal moment in the royal family’s dynamics marked the beginning of deeper tensions between Harry and his father, eventually leading to the couple’s exit from their roles as working members of the royal family. Harry always protective of Markle, had become increasingly defensive, cutting off friends and allies who he believed were gossiping about his new relationship. The book also highlights Harry’s belief that race and class played a role in the public’s harsh judgments of Markle, further fueling his determination to defend her.

Sources also claimed that it is hardly possible to see a reunion between the two brothers anytime soon. One source claimed, "Both sides understand each other's position clearly now. William and Catherine felt completely betrayed by Harry's memoir. They don't speak to Harry and Meghan, and they are certainly not about to start when Catherine is at her most vulnerable." The relationship between Charles and Harry has since deteriorated. While Charles reportedly understands the pressures that led Harry to make his abrupt announcement, the strain between father and son has grown over the years, exacerbated by Harry and Meghan’s decision to step down from royal duties and their subsequent media appearances, including explosive interviews where they aired grievances against the monarchy.