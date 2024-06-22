King Charles Wants Prince Harry to Stop Doing This 'Embarrassing' Thing to Rejoin Royal Family

In the lead-up to this year's Trooping the Colour ceremony, sources revealed why Prince Harry was not invited and discussed the monarch's absence from Harry's Invictus Games event in London. Now, insiders have suggested that King Charles is eager to welcome Prince Harry back into the royal family, but with some specific conditions. Royal expert and author Tom Quinn shared with The Mirror that the King would happily reunite with his son if Harry committed to no longer writing books about the royal family or giving embarrassing interviews.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Richard Dawson/MoD

Quinn highlighted that Harry's current attitude might pose a significant obstacle: "King Charles would love to be closer to Harry and to have a relationship with his son that actually works. But this depends on Harry giving his father cast-iron guarantees that there will be no more books and no more embarrassing interviews." Despite the potential for reconciliation extended from Buckingham Palace, the Duke of Sussex may be reluctant to accept the olive branch. The author elaborated that Harry seemingly feels like he is the 'victim' and 'that his family need to make promises to him, not the other way round.'

The royal expert also drew parallels between Harry's current stance toward the Firm and that of his late mother, Princess Diana. Quinn noted that Harry was allowing 'history to repeat' itself by criticizing the family in a manner similar to Diana. Despite Harry's expressed desire for peace with his family in his memoir Spare, Quinn asserted that the Prince was not taking significant steps to achieve that goal, as per MSN.

Another similar incident occurred when Prince Harry shared his experience of flying back to London for his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021, according to a different report by the Mirror. The younger Prince had apparently hoped it would provide an opportunity to talk with his brother and father. He remembered that when he offered them a faint smile, they responded with indifference while Harry felt 'a hugely intense vulnerability.' Thoughts of his late mother, Princess Diana, also flooded his mind. Then, when Harry said hello to his brother 'Willy' and his father, whom he affectionately called 'Pa,' they replied with a single and 'painfully tepid' word: 'Harold.' This trip marked his first return to the UK since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down as senior royals.

Following the release of Spare last year, Harry spoke to The Telegraph and made an unexpected claim that he had omitted several stories about his father and brother. Harry stated, 'It could have been two books, put it that way'. And the hard bit was taking things out. Some things have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don't want the world to know. Because I don't think they would ever forgive me."