King Charles Prioritizes Private Meeting with David Beckham Amid Prince Harry’s Visit to Britain

The recent meeting between King Charles and former England football captain David Beckham has ignited curiosity and speculation, especially given the context of Prince Harry’s visit to Britain. While Prince Harry was in the country, his father, King Charles, found time to meet with Beckham to discuss charitable endeavors, according to the sources close to the matter, The Duke of Sussex had previously expressed disappointment that his father was too occupied. Prince Harry's spokesperson addressed the speculation, "In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it, unfortunately, will not be possible due to His Majesty's full programme. The Duke of course is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."

David Beckham was reported attend a private dinner with King Charles.



His Majesty might discuss Beckham becoming an ambassador for the Prince's Foundation.



Dvid Beckham, renowned for his illustrious football career, has received an invitation to engage in this foundation's… pic.twitter.com/jBwTkZXID2 — CR (@CarmenInUSA) May 11, 2024

As per Daily Mail, the lack of any public announcement or pictures from the meeting between King and Beckham has further fueled speculation about the dynamics within the royal family. The timing of the meeting is notable, as Prince Harry’s visit was planned well in advance, and the King’s visit to a barracks during the exact same period was labeled as a "surprise." Speculation intensified when it was revealed that Prince Harry had extended an invitation to his father to join him at St Paul's Cathedral for the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games, although palace insiders were reportedly unaware of any specific request made by Harry to meet with the King.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

Royal insiders have suggested that King Charles’ decision not to meet with Prince Harry was also influenced by a desire to avoid "drama," specifically in light of the King’s recent health situation. A close friend of King Charles remarked, “Harry has made things very difficult for himself by saying such cruel and hurtful things about Camilla. Charles loves his sons, but he also loves his wife. The last few months have made it very clear how important she is; she has been the one propping up the whole edifice.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jonathan Brady-WPA Pool

He further added, “Harry has made it very clear, very publicly, that he despises her. He has forced Charles to choose, which was a very silly thing to do because Camilla and he both chose each other a long time ago. William had his reservations but he accepted his father’s choice and got on with it. Harry made a different decision, and one of the inevitable consequences of publicly calling your stepmother cruel names is that it becomes difficult for you to see your father,” as reported by Cosmopolitan.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Max Mumby

The palace has remained tight-lipped about the reasons for the non-meeting between King Charles and Prince Harry, leaving room for conjecture and analysis of the situation. Prince Harry, during his visit, expressed his happiness at being back in the UK but refrained from ruling out the possibility of applying for American citizenship, hinting at his evolving ties with the United States.