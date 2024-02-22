King Charles Moved to Tears by Public Support as He Resumes Work Following Cancer Diagnosis

Amid his ongoing battle with cancer, King Charles recently opened up about the overwhelming support he has received from the public, acknowledging that the outpouring of love often brings him to tears. This heartfelt revelation from the public, admitting that the outpouring of love often brings him to tears. This heartfelt revelation came during his first face-to-face audience with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak since his cancer diagnosis earlier this month. In a heartwarming interaction at Buckingham Palace, King Charles expressed gratitude for the numerous messages and cards he has received, confessing, “I’ve had so many wonderful messages and cards which brings me to tears most of the time.”

As per Independent, before the audience with the Prime Minister, King Charles convened an in-person Privy Council meeting at the royal residence, indicating a return to his official engagements despite his ongoing treatment. During the audience, Prime Minister Sunak reassured the King of the country’s unwavering support, stating that the nation stands behind him during this challenging time. The King’s resilience and determination were evident as he indulged in lighthearted banter with Prime Minister Sunak, jokingly he shared, “Well, it’s all done by mirrors”, to which he replied, “We’ll we’re all behind you, the country is behind you. It’s nice to see the spotlight that it has shone on the work the charities do in this area, which I’m sure you’re familiar with as well.” King Charles added, “I hear there’s been a lot more attention and interest on those main wonderful cancer charities, many of which I’ve been patron of for years.”

The meeting with the Prime Minister marked a prominent moment for King Charles, showcasing his resilience and determination to carry out his duties despite his personal challenges. PM Sunak wrote on Twitter, "Wishing His Majesty a full and speedy recovery. I have no doubt he'll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well." As the monarch navigates his cancer treatment journey, he remains focused on serving his country and fulfilling his responsibilities to the best of his ability. As per Mirror, a source reported, “It’s very much a case of business as usual for the King. His Majesty is continuing with private business in parallel with his regular treatment in as normal a way as possible. He is certainly keen to be seen and reassure people that he is doing well and the mood music is very much a case of ‘Keep King and Carry On’."

He revealed that the “wonderful messages and cards” he has received have reduced him “to tears.” pic.twitter.com/zPQFbCsYiU — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) February 22, 2024

In addition to his audience with the Prime Minister, King Charles also met with members of the Privy Council, further demonstrating his dedication to governance and leadership. Despite his health condition, the King continues to uphold his responsibilities with grace and fortitude, earning him praise and support from the public and his peers.