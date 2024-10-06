King Charles Has Royals Eating 'Garbage Scraps' to Save the Planet: "There Is No Waste!"

King Charles III's life certainly exudes luxury and abundance. This once earned him the label the 'pampered prince.' However, his eating habits don't reflect the same. Instead, it focuses on sustainability and protecting the planet. Tom Parker Bowles, food critic, author, and stepson of Charles, revealed that his stepfather forbids food wastage and emphasizes repurposing leftovers including 'garbage scraps.'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Max Mumby

Bowles, 49, stated, "There is no waste, everything is recycled, everything is used from the table. If anything is leftover from the dinner, that will be made into something else or appear the next day. Nothing's allowed to be thrown out." Additionally, he claimed that both the King and Queen are far less wasteful, opting for smaller meal portions than the previous generations of royals. Bowles also described 75-year-old Charles as someone who lives by his words. He stated, "It's not the King paying lip service – he practices what he preaches."

King Charles III. is turning 75 today. Instead of celebrations, the king will mark his birthday by launching the Coronation Food Project, a new scheme to tackle hunger and food waste. pic.twitter.com/7jzvPZ6HBO — DW Culture (@dw_culture) November 14, 2023

According to the Mirror, Bowles' comments surfaced a year after Charles introduced the Coronation Food Project– a 'ground-breaking response' that was meant to help 'reduce waste whilst also reducing hunger.' Upon its launch, the monarch urged, "Food need is as real and urgent a problem as food waste and if a way could be found to bridge the gap between them, then it would address two problems in one... To mark my 75th birthday in this Coronation year, it is my greatest hope that the Coronation Food Project will find practical ways to do just that."

Good article in @smh on King Charles trying to reduce food waste - hadn’t encountered trying to run a car on wine & whey before tho: pic.twitter.com/EgTVjyknRI — Keith Goode (@Eagleresa) August 31, 2023

Bowles also said that the topic of food sustainability was something he personally could 'relate to' as well. Then, the godson said about the monarch, "He really is a food hero. To talk to him about the strange varieties of plums or pears or anything else is endlessly fascinating."

The King and Queen marked Charles's 75th birthday with a tour of a food waste charity and a reception for the NHS pic.twitter.com/8dkZxCyz40 — PA Media (@PA) November 14, 2023

As reported by Radar Online, Bowles also discussed Charles' ongoing fight against an undisclosed type of cancer during the promotion of his new cookbook, Cooking and the Crown. He confirmed that as per the King's doctors, 'the treatment is going well.' Additionally, he shared how his mother Queen Camilla Parker Bowles was dealing with the news. "She's tough, my mother," Tom remarked. His latest cookbook showcases the evolution of food within the royal family, from Queen Victoria to Charles.

Bowles also shed light on his stepfather and mother's personal connection to their food, saying that they are 'deeply competitive' when it comes to foraging for mushrooms when they are at Balmoral. "They're both very keen mycologists, and both know their mushrooms very, very well. This time of year, depending on the rain, there are ceps and chanterelles. I go with my mother and there is a lot of fantastic mushrooming in Scotland. It is a shared pleasure," he disclosed.