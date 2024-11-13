King Charles Had a Profound Three-Word Response Upon Learning of Queen Elizabeth's Death

On the day Queen Elizabeth II passed, her son, King Charles III, reportedly had a three-word reaction upon learning of her death—“We’re nearly there.” Charles was on his way back to see his mother when his private secretary informed him that the queen had passed away at 3:25 p.m. These words capture the deep sense of sorrow he felt as the reality of the loss hit him. In the days following, King Charles was thrust into the public eye as he balanced mourning with the immediate duties of the throne, but his reaction at that moment highlighted the personal weight he carried, as noted by CheatSheet.

"As you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I wanted to say this...thank you."



In his first speech addressing the British public, King Charles III says goodbye to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/nBjwE3VcMB — First Edition (@FirstEdition) September 9, 2022

Charles’ three-word response also underscored the complexity of his transition from son to sovereign, a journey stamped by both reverence for his mother and the origin of his own kingship. A while ago, King Charles even shared intimate insights into Queen Elizabeth’s final days, reflecting on her enduring strength even as she faced health challenges. Reports suggested that during her last months, the queen’s health took a quiet but serious turn.

"My mother's promise of a life long service, I renew it all to you today"



King Charles pays tribute to "beloved mama", speaks of "loving help" from "darling wife Camilla", confirms William and Kate's new titles: Prince and Princess of Wales, expresses love for Harry and Meghan. pic.twitter.com/DYeng926PH — Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 9, 2022

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in his memoir, Unleashed, alleged that Queen Elizabeth was battling a previously undisclosed form of bone cancer. Johnson claimed he had been aware of her condition for over a year, shedding new light on her resilience during her final year.

The first statement from King Charles, who says “the death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.” pic.twitter.com/TLrPCJ7Jsg — Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 8, 2022

During her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth was known for her unwavering commitment and poise, even amid personal hardships. Charles’ reflections on her last days reveal her signature calmness. As per E! News, talking about her final days, Charles revealed, "Speaking from a personal perspective, Scotland has always had a uniquely special place in the hearts of my family and myself… My late mother especially treasured the time spent at Balmoral, and it was there, in the most beloved of places, where she chose to spend her final days.”

Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on June 2, 2022, in London. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Max Mumby)

Health struggles have, unfortunately, affected several members of the royal family. In a surprising parallel, King Charles himself shared earlier this year that he was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer. This news marked an emotional chapter for the royal family, as they juggled between public duty and private battles.

Just a month after Charles’ revelation, Kate Middleton also revealed that she had undergone preventative chemotherapy, which she has since completed. Kate’s words about her experience resonated with many: "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown." She further exclaimed, "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes."