King Charles Cracked This Joke About Queen Camilla During Surprise Easter Walkabout

King Charles of England added a touch of humor to the Easter celebrations with a cheeky comment about his wife, Queen Camilla, during a surprise walkabout outside Windsor Castle. This delightful interaction flaunted the King’s playful side and his rapport with the public. The 75-year-old monarch, making his first prominent public appearance since his cancer diagnosis last month, greeted well-wishers outside the castle on Easter Sunday. One well-wisher said, "Happy Easter Your Majesty. Never give in, keep going strong." The King quipped, glancing at Queen Camilla, "I just obey my instructions," drawing laughter from the crowd. As King Charles engaged with the crowd, another person expressed joy at seeing him, to which he responded warmly, "I am very touched." The King received numerous well wishes for his recovery, with people urging him to get well soon.

King Charles and Queen Camilla waving to the public after arriving at St George’s Chapel for Easter Sunday service



It's also unfortunate to learn that King Charles' funeral plans have been made and unveiled as the ruling monarch continues to allegedly battle pancreatic cancer. pic.twitter.com/dlZyE2TDDA — Alinur Mohamed (@AlinurMohamed_) March 31, 2024

As per Hello, during the walkabout, the King encountered a royal fan waving the Welsh national flag, who expressed hopes for his speedy recovery and asked him to convey her best wishes to the Princess of Wales, who is undergoing preventive chemotherapy. In a light-hearted moment, the King joked when the fan mentioned her dog named Camilla, saying, "You'll need a new one," in reference to his wife sharing the same name with the dog. The Easter celebrations continued as Charles and Camilla led the royal party to attend the annual Easter Mattins Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. Despite Buckingham Palace's earlier announcement of a smaller gathering due to the King's ongoing treatment, the occasion was marked by the presence of other members of the royal family, including the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and their families.

As reported by Mirror, his jovial spirit during the walkabout resonated with those present, with one attendee describing, "It was a very nice Easter service, very enjoyable. It was nice to see the King in good spirits and the whole family in good spirits, as if nothing was wrong. Obviously, it being his first appearance in quite some time, I think people wanted to see him for that reason. He looked good today and in high spirits, and from what I've heard he's doing good so it's refreshing to hear. It was a proud moment, I think. It was the first time I've got to sing it in the room with the King."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rob Jefferies

This cheerful public appearance by King Charles comes amid a period of health challenges, but his humor and warmth towards well-wishers reflect his resilience and positive outlook. Queen Camilla has also been supportive, as seen in her recent remarks about keeping her husband "in order" during his recovery. She said, "He's doing very well. He was very disappointed he couldn't come….I try to keep him in order."