King Charles’ Cancer Diagnosis Leaves Public Wanting More Answers: ‘Just Rip Off the Band-Aid’

With the news that King Charles III has cancer, many people are left wondering more than knowing what to make of this shocking medical development. The 75-year-old has been diagnosed with a kind of cancer and is starting treatment, according to an announcement from Buckingham Palace.

The British monarch's cancer type was not disclosed by the palace, although it was stated that it is unrelated to his recent treatment for a benign prostate condition. "Once again, the palace is not being entirely forthcoming, and that’s unfortunate since the ultimate result is usually wild speculation," royal expert and author of the book The King, Christopher Andersen expressed to Fox News Digital.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Max Mumby

"Forget parceling information out in dribs and drabs, just rip off the Band-Aid and get it over with," he said. "If anyone is a public figure it is the king of England. As they say, the public has the right to know."

When the monarch spent three nights in a London hospital last month for treatment for an enlarged prostate, "a separate issue of concern was noted". The palace then revealed, "Diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

"We know that Charles is not suffering from prostate cancer but from some form of cancer that was detected during his recent treatment for an enlarged prostate," he said. "What type of cancer is the king dealing with? What, precisely, is the course of treatment? How far along has the cancer progressed and what is the prognosis? Charles III is the U.K.’s head of state as well as the Commonwealth, which encompasses virtually one-third of the world’s population."

The announcement of the monarch's cancer follows the hospitalization at The London Clinic for Princess Kate Middleton, his daughter-in-law. The Princess had a scheduled abdominal operation and is now back home to recover. "We are already wondering what Kate’s medical problems are – they do appear to be serious – so why compound the royal mysteries?" Andersen said.

"There is a huge element of irony here," Andersen continued. "After waiting a lifetime to succeed his mother the monarch, Charles is stricken with cancer just 10 months after his coronation. Once again, just how serious the situation is, we don’t know. But we should."

Charles was seen leaving The London Clinic with his wife, Queen Camilla, after his operation. The palace revealed that the king's physicians have recommended he put off his public obligations. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual," the statement reads.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible," the statement added. "His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."