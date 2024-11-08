King Charles and Camilla’s ‘Secret to Long Marriage’ Is the Unique Arrangement of Their Bedroom

King Charles and Queen Camilla have a unique arrangement of their royal bedroom which is the secret behind their long marriage. Like the late Queen Elizabeth II, the royal couple doesn't live in Windsor Castle or Buckingham Palace. The Clarence House in London is their abode as they split their time from a busy schedule to be together.

Clarence House is a 4 story home with 5 bedrooms but (now Queen) Camilla turned Prince Harry’s bedroom into her closet. Why do you think that is 🤔 Looks like msgs have been sent for a long time that he was neither wanted nor welcome … pic.twitter.com/TNrFBlMVid — DEE 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@duchessofpoms) June 6, 2024

The royal custom for married royal pairs has a rule according to which the individuals are supposed to have separate bathrooms of their own. This rule hints that the married couple are to sleep apart during their stay in the royal residency. Hence, the King and the Queen also do not sleep together in the same room. According to Daily Mail, a source close to the British royal family shared, "[Charles] has a room with a double bed, decorated to his taste, then Camilla has her room with a double bed, decorated just the way she likes it." This is the secret to their long-lasting marriage as the two have been together longer than they were with their former partners as per Cheatsheet.

Isn’t that a thing? At least-think of The Crown. It implied QEII & Prince Phillip did-they were adjoining rooms but still separate.



Although I can’t imagine a younger generation (W&K) doing it. That would be odd. — Stonz 🇺🇦 StonzHen Countr (@StonzCountr) July 11, 2023

According to a friend close to the royal couple, instead of one or two, the Clarence House has three bedrooms with specific needs. "They have a shared bedroom with a double bed that they can use whenever they like. The arrangement suits them perfectly," the close friend of the royal pair shared. Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin Lady Pamela Hicks explained why the royals have such an unusual bedroom rule. "In England, the upper class always have had separate bedrooms. You don’t want to be bothered with snoring or someone flinging a leg around," she said. According to Mirror, the royal expert Joshua Rom claimed that one more reason behind such an arrangement followed by the King and Queen could be their hectic schedules. The royal couple holds meetings with several people and resting apart seems like the best idea.

"Charles and Camilla’s happy place is Birkhall, the Scottish estate formerly owned by the Queen Mother. “It’s a lodge, not particularly grand. It has a wonderful, warm coziness,” where the couple indulge in “relentless” reading and watch some TV".#Coronation 👑 pic.twitter.com/vSvxrV4I9w — TheRoyalRundown (@RoyalRundown1) April 5, 2023

Among other reasons behind the couple's separate bedrooms are their growing age and other health challenges. The British monarch suffers from severe back pain and recently underwent cancer treatment. Staying apart was conducive to carrying out the long and tedious process of healing from the ailment. But the royal couple isn't the only one who has such a sleeping arrangement. Prince William and Princess Catherine also followed the rule during their stay at the Kensington Palace. It is also said that the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip also practiced the same.

King Charles and his wife Camilla drink whisky from a Quaich given to them as a wedding gift at the 2005 Mey Games at Queens Park. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Furlong)

Some according to Mirror say that the late Queen and King slept in completely different wings. As shown in The Crown, the bedrooms of the late Queen Elizabeth II and King Philip had a common hall from where the two could catch a glimpse of each other. The late Queen had a 70-year-long marriage to Philip which indicates that having a separate bedroom is indeed a secret to a long-lasting royal marriage.