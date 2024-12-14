King Charles Always Liked William More as He Was Reportedly 'Terrified' of Harry: Royal Expert

The relationship between Prince Harry and King Charles III stands strained since the Duke's move to the US and his subsequent bombshell revelations. Reflecting on the situation, a royal family insider claimed that Charles was always aware of Harry’s 'volatile' nature long before he decided to step down from his role. It was also revealed that the monarch believed Prince William was the more dependable one among both brothers. According to Marie Claire, this perspective has been held since their teenage years.

King Charles and Prince William 💙



From the documentary: The Making Of A Monarch 👑



Credit: royalkidsuk/ TikTok pic.twitter.com/UH0lGRfMZk — HarrysGreySuit (@hrrysgreysuit) May 1, 2023

William, in contrast, deepened his bond with his father over the years. Tom Quinn, a royal author shared these insights with the Mirror. He said, "Harry's real beef is that he is convinced Charles always preferred William anyway and not just because he is the heir. Harry’s difficulties as a teenager and his increasing volatility as an adult terrified Charles who turned to the far more stable, risk-free William." The distance between Charles and Harry is quite huge, with neither side making much effort to bridge the gap.

Quinn went on to say, "Charles increasingly saw William as a safe pair of hands and Harry as too emotionally unstable. Deep down Harry knows this and he deeply resents it." Earlier in February, William's friend also shared insights with The Daily Beast. They stated, “I think William is particularly grateful things are so good now because it’s fair to say the relationship between William and his father when he was younger was strained. William and Harry had an extraordinary upbringing, with the trauma of their mother’s death overshadowing everything."

He added, "Charles was this old-fashioned, quite distant figure who seemed much more interested in work and duty and what the press thought of him than parenting. That forged an incredibly strong bond between Harry and William, which was why it was such a shock when Harry turned on him so publicly." The person continued, “The Harry debacle definitely drew them together, but since Charles became king and he became Prince of Wales, the relationship has moved to a different level. Charles values William’s support. They are closer now than they have ever been.”

A source also hinted that William was particularly upset with Harry for discussing their late mother, Princess Diana, in the media. They said, "He's so fed up with [the Sussexes] cashing in on Diana's death. Harry just won't move on and it appears that since marrying Meghan [Markle], the obsession with his mother has only intensified." Meanwhile, insiders close to Harry have reported that his attempts to discuss security arrangements with his father are being met with silence, as his calls go unanswered. Harry has struggled with security issues in the UK since losing his police protection rights after leaving the UK.

This article originally appeared 3 months ago.