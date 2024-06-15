King Charles Allegedly Sent 'Supportive' Message to Kevin Spacey During Sex Scandal

The internet was abuzz during the sexual assault allegations against Kevin Spacey. Before these disturbing accusations, Spacey had garnered fame and admiration as a highly accomplished veteran of both Hollywood and the stage. Meanwhile, in a recent episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, Spacey claimed that King Charles III had reached out to him with a supportive message amidst the disturbing period of sexual misconduct scandals. According to a report by Page Six, Spacey also took the opportunity to appreciate the monarch for his outstanding dedication to the Prince's Trust charity over the years.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Chris Jackson

Spacey confessed that he hasn't personally communicated with the King, but disclosed that a message was conveyed to him through intermediaries following the scandal. The host asked, “And when your trouble started, when the scandal blew up, he did reach out to you?” To this, Spacey said, "No, I haven't heard from him directly, no." Morgan then inquired if the message was conveyed indirectly. To this Spacey said, "That may be true. I heard a message, yes, and I'm very, very grateful for that." Spacey also verified that the message he received was supportive. Morgan remarked that this gesture must have been very meaningful to Spacey.

Spacey quickly agreed to it but said, “Yeah, but look, I don’t want to drag him into all this.” In addition to this, the American Beauty actor also disclosed that he penned a letter to Charles, which he has yet to send. Spacey was also granted an honorary knighthood by then-Prince Charles in 2016. However, the following year, the actor faced exile from Hollywood as accusations of sexual assault came up against him. The allegations against Spacey came to light following the release of a documentary titled Spacey Unmasked. This two-hour film includes numerous testimonies that are in support of the allegations.

The testimonies included statements from Spacey's brother, Randall Fowler, former House of Cards staff, and others. It included incidents ranging from his high school years to his major successes in films like American Beauty and House of Cards, according to The Wrap. The synopsis of the documentary read, "The documentary offers emotional insight into these experiences, featuring powerful interviews with men who previously have not gone on the record. Anchored in years of investigative reporting, ‘Spacey Unmasked’ presents a holistic and unflinching portrait of the sexual misconduct allegations that have been leveled against Spacey.”

❗🍕🇬🇧 - Actor Kevin Spacey broke down in tears during a recent interview with Piers Morgan, revealing the emotional and financial toll of his ongoing legal battles.



Spacey, who has faced numerous allegations of sexual misconduct, admitted owing millions of dollars in legal… pic.twitter.com/2w0iP28cH3 — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformant_x) June 11, 2024

Meanwhile, Spacey argued that he had not been given ample time or information to address the allegations featured in the documentary. He said, “I have consistently denied — and now successfully defended — numerous allegations made both in the U.S. and the U.K., both criminal and civil, and each time have been able to source evidence undermining the allegations and have been believed by a jury of my peers." However, despite his denial, these allegations have significantly derailed Spacey's once-prominent and illustrious career.