Kimberly Guilfoyle Roasted for Begging Audience to Clap After Cringe-Worthy Speech in Florida

Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host and now the fiancée of Donald Trump Jr., was ridiculed after delivering an underwhelming speech at the Florida Republican Party’s annual dinner on September 7. Guilfoyle took the stage at the event held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida, only to be met with an awkward silence as her speech struggled to engage the audience.

Montage of clips from Kim Guilfoyle’s embarrassing and humiliating speech tonight where she eventually had to beg FL Republicans to clap for her. pic.twitter.com/vNH1GiCAUt — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 8, 2024

As per OK! Magazine, during the speech, Guilfoyle called for renewed Republican energy, emphasizing, “I’m here to tell you don’t lose hope. On a personal note, I can tell you that I am as hopeful as ever. Because Americans from all walks of life have had enough of the Democrats’ decline. And we are ready, we are willing, and we are able to spark a new era of American exceptionalism.” However, what was supposed to be a rallying cry for party supporters turned into a cringeworthy moment when she told the crowd, “You can clap for that!”

You can clap for that. — GOP Jesus (@GOPJesusUSA) September 8, 2024

The embarrassing clip quickly made its rounds on social media, where users on X (formerly Twitter) didn’t hold back their criticisms. One user shared a montage of the speech, captioning it, “Kim Guilfoyle’s embarrassing and humiliating speech tonight where she eventually had to beg FL Republicans to clap for her.”

I bet they paid her a cool $100K for this embarrassing "speech". — Jürgen .. 🌎❤️ (@Jurgen80048425) September 8, 2024

Another person wrote, “This woman is in a very, very bad way. To be clear, I don’t personally care about her at all, but even still, some part of me wants someone to help her. This is a flashing warning light. She’s not ok. At all.” In agreement, someone else wrote, “This Is So Embarrassing!!” Meanwhile, others tweeted, “This is awful. She seems like she's on something,” and another asked, “Is She On Drugs?”

What is it with FL Republicans' history of begging to be applauded? @LeavingMAGA — Leaving MAGA/Rich Logis (@PerfectOurUnion) September 8, 2024

This incident wasn’t the first time Guilfoyle faced backlash online. Recently, she also came under fire for a bizarre video where she was seen cooking chicken while wearing high heels and a tight dress, with her long hair dangling precariously close to the food. Social media users found the clip 'awkward' and 'weird,' criticizing her for not tying her hair back while preparing a meal.

Ouch! 😬 Sounds like a rough night for Kim Guilfoyle at the FL GOP dinner. Not the easiest crowd, it seems! 🫤👏 #AwkwardMoments #PoliticalEvents — Wellnest Courses (@WNest83876) September 8, 2024

Additionally, Guilfoyle has been on the receiving end of criticism for her behavior at previous political events, as reported by The Independent. During the Republican National Convention, she was mocked for pulling down her short red dress after scratching herself, leaving viewers uncomfortable and puzzled. During her speech, she remarked, “Victory is in our sites. America’s future is in our hands. America’s destiny is in our control and America’s prosperity is in our hearts and souls.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Harnik

Despite the event being dubbed a 'victory dinner' ahead of the November elections, the speeches—including Guilfoyle’s—appeared to have missed the mark. While the Republican party remains dominant in Florida, with Governor Ron DeSantis and Senator Rick Scott also speaking at the event, it seems Guilfoyle’s attempt to inspire Republican donors fell flat.