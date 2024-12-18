Kimberly Guilfoyle Called Greeks 'Freeloaders' in 2015 Rant—Wanting Them to be 'Punished' Like Dogs

As late-night comedians and internet users cracked jokes about President-elect Donald Trump appointing his son’s ex-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle as the U.S. ambassador to Greece, many Greeks weren’t happy with the news. Now, a resurfaced 2015 clip from Fox News' The Five revealed Guilfoyle referring to Greeks as 'freeloaders,' a comment drawing sharp criticism. However, in what appeared to be a desperate bid to mend fences, Guilfoyle recently sat down for an interview with Greek magnate John Catsimatidis in an apparent attempt at damage control.

𝐆𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐟𝐨𝐲𝐥𝐞 𝐀𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐬

According to Yahoo News, Kimberly Guilfoyle, a nominee for Ambassador to Greece, faced immediate damage control during a Thursday interview with Greek magnate John Catsimatidis. Guilfoyle had previously made… pic.twitter.com/s64JHhpRyc — BreakingRecap (@BreakingRecap) December 14, 2024

For some context, back in 2015, the conversation centered on Greece’s rejection of the European Union’s debt bailout package, a decision that sparked Guilfoyle’s (then a Fox host) fiery rant. She labeled Greeks as lazy during the segment, as reported by The Daily Beast. Furthermore, as per The Independent, she said, “I mean, nobody likes freeloaders. It doesn’t matter if you made great yogurt. I don’t care.” She added, “Suck it up. Get up in the morning. Go to work. You guys are retiring too early. And that’s part of the problem. You have, like, politicians making out-of-control promises, buying votes with entitlements that they can’t support.”

When the Greek public voted down a bailout offer from European creditors in a July 2015 referendum, Kimberly Guilfoyle called them "freeloaders" who need to "suck it up" and stop "retiring too early." She also suggested they should be punished like a dog who pees on the rug. pic.twitter.com/shDtheGan1 — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) December 11, 2024

Further in her 2015 rant, Guilfoyle controversially compared Greek citizens to an untrained pet dog, quipping that no one was 'punishing them'—like when a dog pees on the rug. Fast forward to today, Guilfoyle has struck a much softer tone. During a recent meeting with Greek-American billionaire Catsimatidis, she offered her praise for him and the nation. Catsimatidis, whose $4.5 billion empire consists of supermarkets, real estate, and aviation, is a celebrated figure in Greece—so much so that he was reportedly even urged to run for president. As such, Guilfoyle’s shift in rhetoric now seems carefully tailored to mend things and win favor.

🤡



Who is Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump's pick for US ambassador to Greece?



Kimberly Guilfoyle, 55, ticks all three of those boxes. The former Fox host



Ms Guilfoyle and Trump's eldest son have been engaged since 2020



Greek officials have reacted to her nomination by noting… — VAS 🇬🇷 (@VTount) December 13, 2024

The Ambassador pick said, "I just want to say, one of the reasons why I was so thrilled and really wanted to serve as an ambassador to Greece is because of my great love and admiration for you, for your family, for the incredible country of Greece." She added, “You are beloved there, you are such an iconic Greek-American businessman and really an entrepreneur, and someone living the American dream and you’re such an inspiration to so many and a very close friend to the president.” Many of her critics pointed out, however, that the shift in tone marks a striking contrast from Guilfoyle’s earlier, disparaging remarks about Greece and its citizens.

During the meeting, when Catsimatidis told stories about his family's perseverance and hard work, Guilfoyle wholeheartedly nodded her head in agreement. She went on to describe her great love for Greece and how, on her birthday each year, she craves Greek cuisine, particularly lamb, and the country's famously rich, golden honey. Guilfoyle also spoke about how she enjoys Greek yogurt, emphasizing its unique flavor and superior quality. While recalling her stay in San Francisco, she mentioned her fondness for the Greek restaurant Kokkari, which Catsimatidis also agreed upon.