Kim Zolciak Pleads Judge to Pause Foreclosure Auction, Fears Her Children's Homelessness

Ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak and her estranged husband Kroy Biermann requested the court with an urgent plea to pause the looming foreclosure auction of their Georgia mansion, where they currently reside. The reality stars, involved in a bitter divorce, have filed for an injunction and a temporary restraining order against Truist Bank in a bid to save their family home. Cour documents, as per the sources, reveal that Zolciak and Biermann are still sharing the same home amid their ongoing legal proceedings. The estranged couple co-owns a lavish 7-bedroom, 9-bathroom, 9,500-square-foot mansion in Alpharetta, Georgia. This property, which is the focal point of their ongoing divorce drama, is the most substantial and valuable asset in their joint possession. Zolciak and Biermann have recently listed the property for sale at a whopping price tag of $6 million. Unfortunately, the proverbial sword of foreclosure dangles perilously close, with the auction date set for November 7, 2023.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by BG001/Bauer-Griffin

Also Read: Leonardo Di Caprio Wore Butt Padding to 'Get Spanked' by Robert De Niro in This Film

Kim and Kroy have made a heartfelt plea to the court, targeting a pause in the foreclosure proceedings. In their plea, they emphasize that if the bank is permitted to go through with the foreclosure, it will not only jeopardize their immediate financial stability but also undermine the court’s intentions to protect their shared marital estate. They pleaded “immediate and irreparable injury in that allowing the defendant to continue with the foreclosure would thwart the spirit and intention of the order issued in the divorce case in order to preserve the marital estate.” As per the reports from Radar, Zolciak submitted an emotional affidavit, appealing for the judge’s intervention. In her statement, she asserted, "I am writing this affidavit today with a sense of urgency and a sincere request for your understanding and assistance in a matter of great importance to my family." The most crucial concern for Zolciak is ensuring stability and a secure home environment for her four minor children amidst the ongoing divorce proceedings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzbiermann)

She further explained, "Our primary concern revolves around the home that we share, in which we have invested not only our finances but also our memories. The bank holds the mortgage for this property, and we are also burdened with a Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC) and unresolved IRS obligations." Zolciak firmly believes that the home carries considerable equity, and its sale could potentially alleviate their financial problems and secure a stable future for their children. However, the emerging threat of foreclosure poses clouds of uncertainty over their prospects. The reality star pleaded, "We understand the gravity of this situation; Kroy and I will face insurmountable financial hardships, and the most devastating consequence will be the impact on our children, who would be left homeless."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paras Griffin

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Had a Strong Hunch Kourtney Kardashian Was Pregnant Two Months Before Confirmation

Zolciak's plea is not just about preserving a property; it's a heartfelt cry to safeguard the well-being of her children and the stability of their families amidst the tumultuous divorce. She implores the court to take swift action to avert this impending crisis. The courtroom drama surrounding Zolciak and Biermann's co-owned property takes on a heart-wrenching turn as they confront the harsh possibility of losing their family home. As the legal battle unfolds, the fate of their beloved mansion hangs in the balance, and the outcome remains uncertain.

More from Inquisitr

Here's Why Justin Timberlake Is Worried That Britney Spears’ Memoir May ‘Derail’ His Music Comeback

Here are Some of The Highest-Paid 'Harry Potter' Actors and Their Net Worth