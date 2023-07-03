Kim Zolciak Once Made Her Daughter Brielle Biermann Wait Outside a Casino as She Gambled Till 3 AM

Kim Zolciak's secrets are gradually being revealed.

A tweet from Brielle Biermann, which had been shared previously, has resurfaced, stating that her mother Kim Zolciak made her wait in a car until 3 am while she engaged in gambling activities. The eldest daughter of the former cast member of Real Housewives of Atlanta has alleged that her mother once drove her against her will for two hours to a casino in North Carolina. She claims that Zolciak made her wait in the car until 3 in the morning while she gambled. Moreover, Biermann, who was 20 years old at the time, was reportedly instructed to keep the incident a "secret."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Zolciak (@kimzolciak)

In an August 2020 tweet, Biermann, who is currently 26 years old, expressed the following sentiment: "One time I was walking out to go to dinner [and] my mom said get in the car we're going somewhere. I was like uhhh where? She said shhh secret get in. 2 HOURS LATER we end up at [a] casino in North Carolina. I was 20. Had to stay in the car the whole time. We were there til 3 am," she wrote.

Zolciak and her ex-husband Kroy Biermann had jointly raised their daughter Brielle for 11 years before initiating divorce proceedings earlier this year. Amidst their tumultuous divorce, Kroy began to pursue custody of their children, namely their 11-year-old Kroy Jagger, 10-year-old Kash Kade, and their nine-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren. In an unexpected move, the post made by Brielle could potentially work against Zolciak in the custody battle. After Kroy filed for divorce last month, he made claims that Zolciak had a gambling addiction. According to court documents obtained by Page Six, the 37-year-old retired NFL star requested a psychological evaluation for Zolciak due to her alleged behaviors.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dave Kotinsky

As per Page Six, Kroy, who has six children with Zolciak, has stated that she has caused significant financial harm to their family. He submitted copies of bank statements and checks to the court, which supposedly depicted substantial amounts of money being withdrawn. The former Atlanta Falcons player additionally asserted that his estranged wife's excessive involvement in online gambling prevents her from adequately caring for their four underage children.

Contrary to Kroy's allegations about her parenting, Zolciak has refuted these claims. As reported by US Weekly, her attorney issued a statement on June 13 denying the accusations. "It's really sad the way Kroy is causing the divorce to play out in the media like this because it could have a profound effect on the children in the long run. To continuously spread lies in an attempt to paint Kim as an unfit mother for his own gain is harmful and incredibly misleading regarding Kim's efforts to raise her children. Kim has remained quiet through the divorce process thus far for the sake of the children, but with this most recent filing, she has no choice but to speak up. The emotional and mental abuse Kim has suffered from this man for so many years has taken a toll on her and, most heartbreakingly, their children. Kim has always been an extremely devoted mother to her children; they are her entire world, and she is always there to love and support them every step of the way.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kris Connor

Brielle, on her part, has decided not to align herself with either side in the contentious divorce proceedings. Although she briefly unfollowed Kroy on Instagram, she appears to be maintaining a neutral stance on the matter. "Everybody knows that Brielle and Kim's bond is unbreakable, so it was natural for her to take her mom's side when they filed for divorce. Brielle was upset initially because her mom was upset, so she unfollowed Kroy. After taking some time to take a step back and reevaluate things, Brielle loves her dad, too. Kroy has been there for her in every way and has shown her nothing but love since he came into her life," an insider told Us Weekly. According to the insider, Brielle, who posted a Father's Day tribute to Kroy on June 18, eventually refollowed her stepfather because she genuinely "loves" both of her parents.

