Kim Porter Warned Diddy Not to Physically Abuse Her 'Again' After Disturbing Fight: "I'm Gonna Put..."

Since his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit against him, controversial rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs has once again made headlines due to his past relationships, including the one with Kim Porter. Amid his legal drama, fans are questioning whether Combs' violent behavior also affected Porter, the mother of his children. Compounding the situation, a former bodyguard opened up about Combs' inappropriate conduct with the women in his life, including Porter. He recalled a moment when Porter allegedly warned Combs not to touch her again, showing her strength and resolve.

Former bodyguard Roger Bonds spoke about this during his appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, where he also revealed Combs' alleged manipulation. Bonds, who served as Combs' security from 2003 to 2012, recounted a physical fight between the rapper and Porter, inside their car near the Beverly Hills Hotel. It was one of the most unsettling incidents during his time with the music mogul. As reported by Fandom Wire, Bonds said, "Kim got out the car like nothing happened, and she fixed her hair, and she told him, ‘I want to see you explain to the media that scratch I’m gonna put across your face if you put your hands on me again.’"

Once Porter grasped the depth of Combs' fear and understood the power she held, her confidence grew more. The bodyguard added, "That was Kim’s attitude … she realized that what [Combs] had to explain meant more to him than anything. Once she realized she had that power, she said, ‘Nah… no more.’" In yet another shocking disclosure, an insider who had previously collaborated with Combs and Porter exposed the darker aspects of their relationship. Citing an incident that happened just before the 2003 MTV Awards as an example, he disclosed that Combs exhibited a controlling attitude.

As reported by Marca, the insider recalled that the rapper allegedly refused to leave for the event until Porter's hair was styled exactly like he wanted. He was fixated on a single curl while ignoring everyone around him at the time. The insider also recounted how, after one of their breakups, Combs moved Porter into a less-than-ideal apartment on the Upper West Side which was in a very bad condition, with rats crawling all around. However, despite the turbulence and these unsettling moments, the bond between Combs and Porter always seemed to grow.

Combs and Porter were able to co-parent despite their separation and continued to be a consistent presence in each other's lives until her untimely death. The tragedy occurred on November 15, 2018, when Porter, then 47 years old, was found dead at home. After autopsy, her cause of death was determined to be lobar pneumonia. After a period of silence, Combs shared an intense Instagram tribute to show his sadness. As reported by People Magazine, he expressed his love for Porter in the post and acknowledged that he would always miss her. The unique connection they shared became apparent when he stated that their connection went beyond friendship and was much deeper than soulmates.

