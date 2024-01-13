Recently Kim Kardashian shared a sweet birthday message for her best friend Allison Statter on her Instagram Stories. The picture had her baby face as both of them were 16 back then when the photo was taken. The moment was captured on their trip to Europe. It was Kim's first trip to Europe and was a “special time” for her. In that picture, Kim poses with Statter as any best friend poses with arms draped around each other casually while they look into the camera and smile. Kim expressed her affection for Statter in the caption, calling her "BFFE (best friend forever and ever)."

The reality star reflected on the special time they spent together in the south of France, chronicling their adventures in a journal during a summer trip. This nostalgic post garnered over half a million likes, as Kim reminisced about the unique bond they share. Kim, the 43-year-old founder of Skims, emphasized the enduring nature of their friendship, spanning an incredible 43 years. The caption on Kim's post said: "I love you so much Ali You're the best friend a girl could ask for! Happy Birthday, @allisonstatter" It also highlighted the current friendship between their sons. The heartfelt message concludes with a simple declaration of love, "I love you forever," as per The Sun.

Kim's connection with Statter, the CEO of celebrity marketing agency Blended Strategy and daughter of renowned music manager Irving Azoff, has been a constant throughout her life. In a 2016 Inner Circle video, Kim expressed the depth of their friendship, stating, "I know I always say 'my BFF,' and I definitely have lots of them, but Allison and I go way way back." Statter responds lovingly: “I don’t know my life without you in it,” as per The Mirror.

The post comes just days after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared another old photo with friend Anthony Schiller as a tribute to his birthday. She expressed deep admiration for her long-time family friend and venture capitalist, who shares a close connection with her ex, Kanye West. Kim sported her long dark hair in an almost natural style, down around her shoulders with bangs framing her face. As a follow-up, Kim shared a series of pictures of the friends over the years, from their early hangouts into adulthood.

More pictures of Kim from her youth, alongside her brother Rob Kardashian, have recently come to light. This happened after the gossip Instagram page, Kardashianvideo, posted a snapshot of the siblings celebrating the New Year together in 2010, as per The Sun. In the old photo, she looked quite different, making two peace signs and pursing her lips, which were thinner than they are now. Her eyebrows were lighter and not as thick as in recent pictures. She wore a bright, sparkly silver dress, unlike her usual choice of browns and blacks for fancy events nowadays. However, not all recent resurfaced content has been positive.

