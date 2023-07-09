Kim Kardashian's Summer Vegan Pizza Recipe With Cauliflower Crust Criticised By Fans For Being 'Bland'

The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian is known for her intense fitness regime and healthy lifestyle. The fitness icon often shares pictures of her routines on social media followed by snaps of her diet. However, in recent events, the reality television star faced backlash for a "bland dinner'" recipe recommended to her sister Kourtney Kardashian, per The Sun. The entrepreneur shared a few snaps of her green and healthy dinner on Instagram earlier this week which may have repulsed a few fans.

Image Source: Instagram | @kourtneykardash

Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian Barker's story featured Kim's vegan pizza. The vibrant-looking food item appeared refreshing and green. This delish concoction is called "Kim's summer vegan pizza with cauliflower crust". Kourtney seemed to enjoy the healthy snack and credited her sister for it. "@kimkardashian's recipe for lunch today," read the caption in her story. There were a variety of nutritious ingredients featured on what appears to be a crisp and luxe crust.

Kourtney's brand 'Poosh' posted the complete recipe of the delish dish on their official page. The video begins with making a soft and pillow-light dough. The texture of this dough appeared to be smooth as it was generously sprinkled with chunks of cauliflower. Shortly after, this cauliflower-crusted dough was put into an oven that was pre-heated to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Image Credit: Instagram | @poosh

Next up was the preparation of the lovely summer veggies beaming with essential vitamins and minerals. Veggies such as cucumber, broccoli, and zucchini were some of the greens being cut. Following these, also present was a bright lemon with its tangy citrus factor and rocket leaves for that refreshing taste. Some garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, and some golden sweet corn were neatly prepped.

Image Credit: Instagram | @poosh

Now for the best part, the assembly of this alchemy of flavors. That perfectly golden and rich crust now acted as a perfect stage for a generous spread of pesto sauce. This sauce not only enhances flavor but compliments the various textures on the pizza. After it was spread well, a good sprinkle of cheese was also added. Next, the toppings were well seasoned with some olive oil and a sprinkling of salt and pepper. They were then added accordingly added onto the crust and placed back into the oven to cook. After cooking well for about 15 minutes. This meal was ready to be served.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frederick M. Brown

Although this healthy and summery meal was a personal recommendation by Kim Kardashian. Fans had a rather different opinion of the said recipe and highly disagreed with the dish being called "tasty". One fan wrote, "Ew.....please stop calling this pizza. It's just a flat salad from an oven," while another added, "The dreaded cauliflower pizza." While there were some who seemed unaccepting of the innovative vegan recipe, there were others who express looking forward to personally trying this slice of heaven. "This looks so yummyyy, I have to make," said someone. "Looks amazing and what an easy way to get your veggies in for the day," added another person.

