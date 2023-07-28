Kim Kardashian Critics Stunned on Spotting an ‘Extra Toe’ in a Viral Close-up Picture

The Kardashians star, Kim Kardashian has been renowned for allegedly undergoing cosmetic surgeries in the past. While she only admits to Botox, critics suspect that she's had surgeries on multiple occasions. In a picture that went viral on Reddit, one such user, who is focused on the reality star's appearance, zoomed into a picture of her foot and found something rather surprising and slightly alarming.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Victor Boyko

The entrepreneur recently attended the luxury handbag brand, Louis Vuitton's show in Paris earlier this month. Besides flaunting an iconic faux fur fanny pack that was co-coordinated with complimenting colors, her outfit was nothing short of perfect.

Her co-ord - a sports bra and a pair of skin-tight leggings, had accents of a redacted camo throughout. She paired this iconic combination of style with an elegant yet modern pair of contemporary high heels with a transparent strap. While Kardashian rocked the fashion week, critics of hers were more focused on another matter entirely.

Image Source: Reddit | @r/KUWTKsnark

An account dedicated to all things Kardashian recently spotted something rather peculiar with the 'SKIMS' mogul. A zoomed-in picture of the beauty icon's foot on the said account got Reddit users talking after it went viral and sent fans into a frenzy. The account on the post asks, "Does she have 6 toes?"

Fans were bamboozled by the keen observation and chimed in their response on the possibility of Kardashian having another 'undiscovered' body part. One such user of the platform highlighted a very likely scenario of the ordeal. The person suggests, "What if there were originally 6 toes and one piggy got the chop? And what we’re seeing is the ghost leftover of that 6th piggy? RIP."

Another critic claimed that perhaps the star 'forgot' to edit this picture like Kardashian once admitted to having done in the past with Instagram pictures. "Maybe she edits them out in Insta pics. Cause that is definitely 6 toes," said @SeaSwordfish3071. One more user agreed with the claim made earlier and chimed in with a response to the comment. "They're known for photoshopping their feet. Kim and sister Kylie have both been caught with six toes due to Photoshop errors," said @Technical_Row1653.

Other critics in the comment section mentioned that perhaps it's just a folded skin and commented on her wearing an incorrect shoe size which has led to such an appearance. "No, the shoes are too small & push up the skin from the sides," said @Leilanah. To this @AlgaeFew8512 added, "Her shoes are just too small."

Image Source: Reddit | @Nickymarie28

Another Reddit user shared an edited screenshot featuring a close-up of the reality star's foot with arrows indicating each number of toes. In a thread, the same user adds a few more images of not just Kardashian but also her sister Kylie Jenner in pastel outfits walking the ramp among other images. "Omg, she LITERALLY Has 6 toes!!" said @Nickeymarie28.

