Kim Kardashian’s Most Savage Social Media Clap Backs for ‘Haters'

Kim Kardashian, a well-known American media personality, socialite, and businesswoman, has not only dominated the entertainment industry but has also become a social media powerhouse with unrivaled influence. Kardashian rose to prominence due to her friendship with Paris Hilton and the infamous release of the 2003 sex tape Kim Kardashian, Superstar, and has since evolved into a multi-faceted entrepreneur. She has cultivated a massive online presence, boasting millions of followers on Twitter and Instagram, thanks to the success of the reality TV series Keeping Up with the Kardashians and its spin-offs. Let's look at Kim's most savage social media clapbacks as she navigates fame, fortune, and the public eye in this spotlight.

1. Sweet Burn

Kim declared on February 1, 2018, that 2018 would be the year of her most daring social media comebacks, emphasizing her carefree attitude, per People. She revealed plans to distribute special press boxes, each containing one of her three new Kimoji Hearts fragrances, not only to loved ones but also to 12 celebrities she's famously feuded with, via her Instagram Story. "I decided, for this Valentine's Day, everyone deserves a Valentine," she said. "So I'm going to send them to my lovers, to my haters — to everyone that I think of, because it's Valentine's Day, after all."

2. When Kim Bared Her Baby Bump To Silence Her Critics

Kim, a frequent target of online body shaming, stood firm during her second pregnancy with son Saint. She bared her body, challenging perceptions in the face of relentless judgment. In response to the constant criticism, she shared a candid Instagram post in which she acknowledged the contradictory nature of comments about her weight. "First they said I'm too skinny so I have to be faking it...Now they say I'm too big so I have to be faking it...SMH! Some days I'm photographed before I eat & look smaller, some days I've just eaten & I look bigger. It's all a part of the process," Kim wrote in the caption. "Everyone's body is different, every pregnancy is very different! I've learned to love my body at every stage! I'm going to get even bigger & that's beautiful too!"

3. Kim LeTaylor Swift And Kanye West's Phone Conversation

Kanye West and Taylor Swift's infamous feud began at the 2009 VMAs when Kanye interrupted Taylor's acceptance speech. While they reconciled, Kanye brought up Swift again in Life of Pablo, claiming he "made that b**ch famous." The ensuing feud drew in Kim, who leaked a phone call between Kanye and Swift on Snapchat in July 2016. Kanye never informed Swift about the derogatory term in the song, nor did he seek permission for a naked replica in the music video, which sparked outrage. Kim had tweeted, "Wait it's legit National Snake Day?!?!? They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days!" with a lot of snake emojis. Swift responded on Instagram, asserting her right to respond emotionally to being called "that bitch" in public, emphasizing Kanye's unfulfilled promise to play the song for her.

4. Responding To Piers Morgan's Criticism

Kim sparked a major online controversy on March 7, 2016, when she posted a censored nude selfie, eliciting a barrage of unsolicited celebrity opinions on whether a 35-year-old woman should share such photos. Kim unapologetically responded to criticism by joking that she was "cashing her 80." The situation erupted into a Twitter feud, with British TV host Piers Morgan criticizing both Kim's naked photo and Kanye West's reported debt. Morgan mocked Kim's caption by questioning Kanye's financial situation and offering to buy her clothes. Kim replied, "Hey @piersmorgan never offer to buy a married woman clothes. That's on some Ashley Madison type s**t #forresearch."

5. Bette Midler

Kim became involved in a feud with acclaimed actress Bette Midler following her nude mirror selfie. Kim stated, "Hey @BetteMidler I know it's past your bedtime but if you're still up and reading this send nudes #justkidding." She also posted a picture of a candy heart with the words "send nudes" as a response to Midler's remark, "If Kim wants us to see a part of her we've never seen, she's gonna have to swallow the camera." When she faced backlash for ageism, Kim shifted gears, accusing Midler of being fake. She tweeted, "Hey @BetteMidler I didn't want to bring up how you sent me a gift awhile back trying to be a fake friend then come at me #dejavu." Midler was unfazed, dismissing the accusation and emphasizing the importance of humor, saying, "I never tried to fake friend you. Looks like anyone can take a selfie but not everyone can take a joke..."

6. Lamar Odom

When Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband, Lamar Odom, commented about their failed marriage on the BET show Mancave, Kim's protective instincts flared. In joking about Khloe's relationships, Odom alluded to several NBA players while recalling his infidelity allegations and 2015 hospitalization, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. He said, their marriage was over "when she was with her second or third NBA ballplayer." Kim silenced Odom's remarks with a Twitter retort, referencing his infamous 2015 incident and saying, "Or second or third brothel."

7. Lindsay Lohan

Kim became entangled in a controversy after posting a photo of herself wearing blonde cornrows labeled as "Bo Derek braids." She was accused of cultural appropriation and faced backlash, with blogger Perez Hilton soliciting feedback on her hairstyle. Lindsay Lohan innocently expressed confusion, prompting Kim to lash out. In response, Kim referred to Lohan's previous use of a foreign accent, most notably at the opening of her nightclub in Athens in 2016. While Kim emphasized the confusion of Lohan's accent, the clapback appeared to sidestep the larger conversation about cultural appropriation directed at the reality star.

8. Chloe Grace Moretz

In 2016, Chloe Grace Moretz criticized Kim for sharing a naked photo, emphasizing the importance of young women setting goals outside their bodies. "@KimKardashian I truly hope you realize how important setting goals are for young women, teaching them we have so much more to offer than just our bodies." Moretz later explained her stance, emphasizing the image's voyeuristic tone and potential impact on body confidence. Other celebrities defended Kim's right to embrace her sexuality as the debate progressed, but Kim took a dismissive approach, mocking Moretz for her perceived lack of fame. "Let's all welcome @ChloeGMoretz to Twitter since no one knows who she is. your nylon cover is cute boo," Kim wrote.

