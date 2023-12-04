Kim Kardashian brought her 10-year-old daughter, North West, to New York City in the latest episode of The Kardashians as she prepared for the extravagant Met Gala. While the show captured behind-the-scenes moments of their time together, fans couldn't help but wonder about Kim's apparent efforts to generate buzz around North's potential Met Gala invitation in the future. This move has sparked both excitement and concern among Kardashian fans.

During the episode, North expressed her desire to be honored at the Met Gala in 2024, which fans believe was not a passing remark. Some fans on a popular Kardashians internet forum speculated that Kim and Kris Jenner were using the show strategically to generate buzz around North, possibly in the hopes of creating a viral moment that would persuade Vogue and Anna Wintour to make an exception to the Met Gala's strict age policy.

The Met Gala, known for its exclusivity, does not allow anyone under the age of 18 to attend. Fans are divided on whether North's potential inclusion would be innovative or an unnecessary push into the spotlight for a 10-year-old.

According to The Sun, one person wrote, "I really think that’s the most probable explanation for ep 9. She says too ‘Met Gala 2024’ and I know that was supposed to be a joke/funny moment, but I think that’s what they’re aiming for." "I think she probably expressed an interest in it at some point, and Kim and Kris were probably all over the idea as they saw the potential for marketability (‘iconic’, ‘youngest person to be invited to the met’).

"My guess is that this episode was supposed to create hype and some sort of viral moment about North (espescially with regards to her fashion sense and ‘brutal honesty’) which they could then use to convince Vogue/Anna [Wintour] to make an exception."

While some fans are excited about North's possible Met Gala debut, others are concerned about the young girl's privacy. One commentator suggested that North be allowed to enjoy her childhood without the constant public scrutiny that comes with being a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family. Another fan agreed, urging Kim to reconsider exposing North to the spotlight at such a young age.

North recently made headlines for not holding back during a fashion fitting with Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry, expressing her thoughts on her mother's Met Gala gown. Kim attempted to guide her daughter in providing feedback without hurting people's feelings, balancing North's honesty with the need to be tactful.

As per BuzzFeed, The 10-year-old was unafraid to express her opinions on various celebrity outfits, including those of family friend Paris Hilton and Kim's ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson when she was livestreaming it along with cousin Penelope. North's scathing remarks about Pete Davidson's attire elicited laughter and cemented her reputation as a no-nonsense fashion critic.

