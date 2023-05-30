Kim Kardashian Has ‘Master Plan’ to Get Khloé & Tristan to ‘Kiss and Make Up’, Claims Psychologist

Kim Kardashian is playing "peacemaker" between Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, but the Hulu star may be unknowingly "playing with fire" on her mission to unite the ex-couple, suggests The U.S. Sun. The reality star has become a permanent fixture at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles cheering for the Lakers star, Tristan. She has also been showcasing her support for the NBA player through Instagram Stories, but her recent outbursts of encouragement towards Khloé's ex-partner, who had reportedly cheated on Khloé, have received severe backlash from fans.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Allen Berezovsky

In one of her "cheerleading" Instagram Stories the beauty mogul tagged Tristan and praised him with the words: "Yesssss Gooo Lakerss." Kim posted another Story within three days, once again encouraging the unfaithful ex-partner of her sister, Khloé. The Hulu star even went to the extent of holding a cardboard sign that read "Tristan Thompson" during one of the games which she attended along with her daughter, North West, 10.

Fans went into a frenzy and expressed their anger over her "display of support" for Tristan. "I just can’t believe how this man literally trashed and disrespected Khloé, and Kim continually shows her support for whatever this relationship is," one fan wrote. A second fan commented, "It confuses me how she can sit there and talk s**t about this man when he hurts her sister, but then goes and supports him later??!!"

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevork Djansezian

Psychologist Jo Hemmings spoke exclusively to The U.S. Sun and discussed the "psychology" behind Kim's sudden behavior and attributed her support for Khloé's ex to her attempt to get him back together with Khloé: "Kim has taken on a directional role in her younger sister’s personal life. It has gone into overdrive. Kim sees the possibility of her sister and Tristan getting back together. She has been making a pretty public statement of encouraging her and trying to move it along. Kim can’t stop now and appears to have this master plan because she thinks Tristan and Khloé should be back together. She probably doesn’t want Khloé to waste time or the opportunity. Kim clearly wants them to kiss and make up, but she really needs to be cautious about interfering. This might be a lengthier process than she might like. Kim is in danger of pushing Khloé too hard to get back with Tristan – or at least forgive him."

Hemmings continued, "Perhaps Khloé wants space and time to work that out and go on a couple of dates in the meantime. Older sister Kim is definitely having a moment with all of this. Maybe Kim regrets how her own marriage ended. She could be living her disappointment of the family breakup through Khloé. Otherwise, Kim is 42 now and won't be calming down for the foreseeable future. She thrives on publicity, and having some control over it. It is in her DNA. Plus she’s at the peak of her life – still beautiful and still sought after and likes to be in control. Even bringing Khloé to The Usher concerts shows she has taken a protective, supportive role in Khloé’s life."

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thomspon share two children together - daughter True Thompson and baby son Tatum Robert - and the two have been on co-parenting terms after their split. Tristan was involved in an ugly paternity scandal with fitness model Maralee Nichols. The NBA star had fathered a child with the model all the while he was in a relationship with Khloé. He had issued a public apology to the Good American founder after paternity results revealed he was the father of Nichols' son, Theo. Meanwhile, Khloé seems to have moved on from her past. She recently shared a meme on Instagram subtly suggesting that "she may be open to meeting new men." To this, Hemmings added, "There is a part of Khloé that definitely hasn’t ruled out a reconciliation with Tristan despite her recent dating post. Kim knows this and is trying to encourage it by showing up everywhere supporting him."