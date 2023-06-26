Kim Kardashian’s Appearance Sparks Concern as She Looked Unwell on a Recent Episode of ‘The Kardashians'

Kim Kardashian's followers have expressed concern for her, with many stating that the star of The Kardashians appeared "unwell" on a recent episode. Following the episode's release, followers expressed their worries, writing on social media that something may not be right with the well-known celebrity.

As reported by Mirror, in the most recent episode of the Hulu reality show, the socialite and business magnate was spotted with her daughter North West wearing identical animal print pajamas. Fans were somewhat sidetracked, though, as Kardashian abandoned the glamor she usually exudes and talked to her friends in Milan about an attractive boy she walked past.

Also Read: When Kim Kardashian Gave 'Plastic Surgery Advice' To Cardi B at Kris Jenner's House

Image Credit: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Fans immediately commented that she appeared "unwell" because she had no makeup on, was wearing only pajamas, and had her platinum blonde hair straightened and down at the time. According to Mirror, one critic posted screenshots of the scene to a well-liked Kardashian Reddit thread, whereas other critics swiftly added their comments beneath the post.

One person wrote, "I wonder if it's make of the effects of not eating enough?" adding, "I hope it's make-up cause she looks unwell." Another person wrote, "Is this real? Looks like she’s cosplaying as a ‘tired normie’ with red eyeshadow circling her eyes to really highlight the effect."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Also Read: Hailey Bieber Reveals She Turned to Kim Kardashian for 'Business Advice' While Launching Rhode

Despite the criticism, supporters of the star have been gushing on Twitter and other online platforms about her looks in the current season of the show. One fan wrote, "I actually can't get over how Beautiful she looks, this hairstyle suit her so well. She's looking incredibly gorgeous." Another added, "Obsessed with Kim in the leopard/cheetah print looks with the platinum blonde." And a third person said, "One thing Kim is going to do, is serve looks."

Kardashian has recently appeared on the cover of TIME Magazine's 2023 list of the 100 Most Influential Companies. The founder of the $3.2 billion company SKIMS was celebrating the amazing growth of its shapewear line. According to reports, the loungewear company made $500 million in 2022, which was up to 25% more than expected and 80% more than it had earned in 2021.

Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian Says Travis Barker and Kids Are Her 'Real' Family Amid Feud With Sister Kim

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

The well-known reality television personality and entrepreneur talked about her changing relationship with the spotlight. Kardashian also opened up about her path to success and the errors she made along the way in her cover story for TIME Magazine.

Talking about her age, the businesswoman claimed she would do anything to "stay young." “I understand that maybe in my 50s, I’m not going to be wanting to pose in my underwear. We’ll do anything we can to look as young as we can. We're not going to go out not trying," Kardashian said, as she revealed that she would love to stay young and keep her youthful appearance. The reality star discussed how her view of fame has changed as well as how her business endeavors have helped her become a better decision-maker.

More from Inquisitr

Kim Kardashian Appears on The Cover of 'Time's 100 Most Influential': “I Feel Like, OK, I Did It"

Khloé Kardashian Talks About Kim Kardashian Setting Her Up With '365 Days' Star Michele Morrone