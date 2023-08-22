Kim Kardashian Critics Find ‘Embarrassing’ Detail in Her New Late Night Bike Ride Pics From Italy

Fans of Kim Kardashian have noticed an unusual aspect in a few of her recent photographs. In her latest Instagram post, the Hulu star can be seen riding a bicycle in Italy while wearing a bikini. However, observant followers have highlighted a particular detail in these pictures.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

In the post, 42-year-old Kim Kardashian donned a minuscule gold bikini adorned with metallic gold accents. The upper part of the bikini comprised two petite triangles, while the bottom piece consisted of two triangular fabric fragments interconnected by delicate, thin straps. Kim allowed her hair to cascade in voluminous waves reminiscent of a mermaid's tresses. She adorned her appearance with a comprehensive makeup application, ideal for her nocturnal adventure. Various images within the post portrayed Kim in different scenes per The US Sun.

While riding the bicycle, Kim skillfully demonstrated her sense of balance by lifting both of her legs into the air, all the while glancing back at the camera. She captioned the series of images on social media with "Nite swim in Puglia," unveiling the location of her escape.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

However, a subset of the celebrity's social media followers observed that even though Kim struck poses that suggested she was on a bicycle excursion, the presence of a shrub directly in front of her and the surrounding pool area would inevitably halt her progress if she actually attempted to ride away.

In a Reddit community dedicated to discussions about the Kardashians, a user, @cheshirecanuck, contributed to a thread about the photographs, "I also can't deal w their bike ride-to-nowhere pics lmao another couple meters and she's in a bush!! It kills me! While another person said, "As if she swam or actually took a bike ride, lol. Might as well call it as it is 'night time photo shoot.'" Another individual, @snmaturo, expressed appreciation for one of the snapshots but concurred regarding the bicycle predicament, stating, "Picture two looks gorgeous, and it would have looked even better in black and white. The rest of the photos, I could live without. The pictures with the bicycle looked really cringey." A fourth user, @hexhit, meanwhile quipped, "Why do I feel like Kim just found out about bikes cause she’s posing with them like they’re the hottest thing this year lol."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

According to Hollywood Life, the timing of Kim's journey, during which the photographs were captured, remains uncertain. Merely a day before her Instagram update, Kim's presence was undoubtedly not in Puglia, as she participated in Drake's concert in Inglewood, California on August 13. A video circulating from the audience depicted Kim engaged in dancing and singing along to Drake's popular tracks, including the tune Search & Rescue, which includes a sample of her voice. Earlier in the current month, she was also spotted in various public settings in Miami.

Kim Kardashian recites her iconic quote sampled in Drake’s song “Search & Rescue” at his concert:



“I didn’t come this far, just to come this far and not be happy.” pic.twitter.com/8PMConV8vR — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 14, 2023

