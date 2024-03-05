Kim Kardashian’s Face Is ‘Sliding Down,’ Fans Claim as They Accuse Her of Bad Plastic Surgery

Fans of Kim Kardashian, who think she has undergone plastic surgery, have shockingly expressed their idea that her "face is sliding down."

Posing during the Balenciaga Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024–2025 showcase at Paris Fashion Week, the 43-year-old reality TV star became popular, per The Mirror. With her hair pulled back in a ponytail and a tone devoid of makeup, she looked gorgeous. Even as she showed off her amazing curves this weekend in a form-fitting, backless lace dress, fans all had the same reaction to her face.

#KimKardashian at the #ParisFashionWeek Balenciaga show because it's iconic, and she loves to do iconic sh*t. 🖤 (🎥: Getty) pic.twitter.com/wGTzVhfS5x — E! News (@enews) March 4, 2024

Convinced that there was something off with the KUWTK star's appearance, they descended upon Reddit. A fan captioned the photo of Kardashian with, "Her face is sliding down."

Kardashian's fans were certain that cosmetic surgery was responsible for this bizarre appearance. "I think it's more likely some side effect of a procedure. Even if her jaw was clenched it shouldn't have one little dimple at the bottom like that unless her fillers are masking the rest of the clenching," they revealed. "The queen of what? Botched and tacky?" a fan commented on the Kardashian. "Her jaw… wow that’s not Kim at all. just horrific," the fan said.

Kim Kardashian fans worry her face is 'sliding down' and claim it is surgery https://t.co/v1UuZfIwnL pic.twitter.com/mIyGAXmfhu — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) March 4, 2024

Someone else said, "Maybe an implant? Shape looks different?" Another fan slammed her, "Did she dub herself 'the queen'? She looks like her botched grifter mother." Other fans also noticed the reality star making a fashion blunder. A large label, too large to ignore, had been placed on the back of her garment, maybe as a statement piece.

However, the reality star's admirers were shocked that even after doing a complete 180-degree turn on Balenciaga, she made it to the event. Kardashian was compelled to make a statement in 2022 suggesting she was reassessing her collaboration with the Haute fashion house.

Many people throughout the world at the time demanded that celebrities boycott the company, which was widely criticized for using child models in an advertisement campaign with fetish images and making references to child pornography. Kim also released a statement throughout the controversy, claiming that the brand's images had "disgusted" and "outraged" her.

However, after two years, it appears that the reality TV personality has chosen to get back in touch with the label. In January, the fashion mogul announced that she would be a brand ambassador for Balenciaga. "For several years now, Balenciaga's designs have been a part of my many looks – and some of my most iconic fashion moments. This historic fashion house embraces modernity, and craftsmanship and takes an innovative approach to design under Demna," Kardashian said in a statement shared on her January 22 Instagram Story.

"For me, this long-standing relationship is built on mutual trust and a commitment to doing what's right. I'm excited about this next chapter for the brand and to become their ambassador," Kardashian continued.