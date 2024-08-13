When Kim Kardashian's Ex Damon Thomas Punched Her In The Face and Pressured Her to Get Liposuction

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of Domestic Abuse that some may find disturbing. Readers' discretion is advised.

Kim Kardashian is renowned for the resilience she possesses along with her calm and composed demeanor. Throughout episodes of The Kardashians, the reality star seldom loses her patience and is often observed to resolve situations with a level-headedness. Even when she had to face emotional trauma during her messy divorce with ex-husband Kanye West, Kardashian was able to carefully navigate through this storm. But, this isn’t the first time she’s navigated such sensitive issues as imposed by her husband. As per sources, back when she was married to Damon Thomas, she was allegedly a victim of domestic abuse.

According to a 2010 article by the Daily Mail, certain court documents obtained by the publication revealed some chilling details about the marriage of Kardashian and Thomas. The documents claimed that Thomas would physically abuse her if she didn’t update her ex-husband about her whereabouts “every minute of the day.” Sources quote the former couple's divorce papers from back in 2003 which explained the claims.

The document went on to explain graphic details of her abuse including information such as being repeatedly punched in her face. After taking quite a beating, she’d been slammed hard against a wall and finally thrown across the room in force. This naturally left her in a terrible condition as per the accusations against Thomas.

Her physical condition worsened to a point in time when he “bullied” her into getting cosmetic surgery: Liposuction done as soon as possible. For this, he reportedly shelled out $3,650 and later gave her an additional amount of $1000 as he expected her to be in “perfect” condition.

The reality star personally narrated a statement from another such incident in which he ended up cutting her lip, which was recorded in the documents. She said, “I fell into the bed frame and banged my knee hard. I was limping when we went skydiving.” But the abuse wasn’t just happening at their home, Kardashian took note of another such case at her mother Kris’ home.

At the time, the reality star was amid family and Thomas beside her as they spent time together. But then, after noticing his then-wife paging someone continually, he got suspicion and his alleged possessive side began to surface. “He became enraged and punched me in the face. My face was bruised and swollen as a result,” explained Kardashian. At that point, she desperately wanted to inform local authorities, but unfortunately fear is what she claimed stopped her from doing so.

There were numerous other instances such as Kardashian being slammed against a closet door or being held “against a wall with one hand choking her” and even being pushed down the stairs. But, after bearing with the abuse for three whole years, she could take no more and decided to end this experience. And so the couple officially filed for divorce in 2003 and their marriage was absolved in 2004 and ended with Thomas paying his now ex-wife $56,000.

If you are being subjected to domestic abuse or know of anyone else who is, please visit The National Domestic Violence Hotline website, call 1-800-799-7233, or text LOVEIS to 22522.