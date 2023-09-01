Kim Kardashian as Fresh Face of Fashion Campaign Sparks Internet Debate: "What Happened To Other Models"

Kim Kardashian's debut as the latest ambassador for Marc Jacobs stirred a diverse range of reactions among social media users. The focal point of the campaign was a close-up image highlighting her right eye and full lips. Captured by film director Tyrone Lebon and stylized by creative director Alastair McKimm, the snapshot was shared by the American fashion house on its Instagram. In June of the current year, the Autumn/Winter 2023 ready-to-wear collection was unveiled at the New York Public Library. The collection showcased an array of features, including masculine tailoring, prominently broad shoulders, high-waisted pleated trousers, and mini dresses, as per The Independent.

After the American fashion brand posted a captivating close-up photo of the 42-year-old reality TV star on their official Instagram account, internet users quickly seized the opportunity to voice their thoughts about her recent appointment, as per The Daily Mail.

Although the brand's founder, Marc Jacobs, responded with a comment of 'love' under the post, a notable segment of the fan base expressed their discontent upon seeing Kim's face. @Sergioruizm000 enquired, "What happened to featuring other models??? Why is Kim being featured everywhere?" Another candidly admitted to hoping that the entire campaign was "some sort of jest." Some people asked why the brand didn't work with "real fashion icons" like Victoria Beckham.

Marc Jacobs is no stranger to selecting pop culture figures for his advertising endeavors. Memorable instances include Victoria Beckham playfully emerging from an oversized Marc Jacobs shopping bag in 2008, Kate Moss rekindling her '90s-style pink hair in 2022, and a reunion of early 2000s icons like Jessica Stam, Paris Hilton, Ashanti, Ashlee Simpson, and Selma Blair celebrating the relaunch of his Stam bag in 2023. The trend continues with impactful campaigns for Marc Jacobs Beauty and Heaven by Marc Jacobs. Notably, their recent promotions featured rapper Ice Spice, as reported by Hunger TV.

At the age of 42, Kardashian holds the role of the founder of the shapewear brand Skims, which garnered attention last month for its reported valuation of $4 billion. Her presence has been prominent in various brand advertising campaigns throughout her career. Notably, she served as a model for the esteemed luxury fashion label Balenciaga and participated in a collaboration with footwear brand Stuart Weitzman for their autumn 2022 campaign titled ‘Stand Strong’. Furthermore, Kardashian ventured into co-designing with Dolce & Gabbana for their spring/summer 2023 collection and graced the opulent accompanying advertisement campaign.

Prior to this engagement, Kardashian had donned Marc Jacobs creations in the past, even sharing one of these ensembles on her Instagram in May. In this particular outfit, she showcased a collaborative effort between Marc Jacobs and Fendi. The ensemble comprised a white corset paired with a well-fitted, lengthy denim skirt. The look was complemented by an oversized white furry hat, white leather gloves, and transparent platform heels.

