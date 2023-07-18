10-YO North West Spotted Shopping With Friends Alone Without Mom Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian's 10-year-old child, North West was spotted spending the day in Malibu with a few of her friends. West seemed to have a fun time and appeared to be enjoying some shopping with her mates. Although there were adults present with West and her friends, Kim wasn't present at the scene.

West was wandering the streets of Malibu with a few of her girlfriends and the young starlet seemed to have made some purchases during the visit because she had many small bags on her arm. The pre-teen made goofy faces and flashed peace signs in the pictures that have been showcased by The U.S. Sun.

West made a style statement by keeping things casual while wearing sneakers and an oversized black graphic T-shirt. She wore a claw clip to hold her hair up in an updo. Even though Kim wasn't there for the shopping trip, recently, she has been spending a lot of time with West.

Along with her kid and a friend, Kim made a TikTok video in which they were seen baking in the kitchen of their $60 million estate. The SKIMS founder was seen talking in the opening of the video before West and her friend entered the camera. The ingredients were measured out and placed in bowls in front of them. The three started baking while recording each step.

They were seen spilling flour and other ingredients all over the counter in the huge kitchen. A spider that West noticed on an adjacent wall in the kitchen briefly stopped their baking. "There's a spider. Mom, there's a spider," she cried. The spider was killed by her mother, who had rushed over carrying a paper towel. The three of them appeared relieved after the spider was caught. After that, they carried on by dividing the materials into muffin tins and baking them. West and Kim sprinkled powdered sugar over the pies when they had finished baking. They flaunted the finished piece, nicely plated and ready to eat.

The duo posted another crazy TikTok video of themselves at the beginning of this month dancing amid criticism of West's internet behavior. The mother-daughter pair danced together while hiding behind sunglasses. In the video, West teased her blonde wig while swaying her hands back and forth. Kim, meanwhile, was dressed in all-black and had her arms crossed.

The couple pouted their lips and gave the camera peace signs as the video came to an end. The post's caption read, "Friday nights be like..." Kim had previously shared a birthday post for West, writing, "My sweet special baby girl. I can’t believe you’re 10 years old North. My soul changed the day I met you and I love having you as my best friend. Thank you for making me a mommy. I love you so so so much and I will always be by your side forever."

