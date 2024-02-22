Kim Kardashian's Daughter Chicago Supports Her Sister North in Their Feud With a TikTok Star

Chicago West wasted no time in coming to her sister North West's defense when the latter faced criticism over her recent makeup choice. North, Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter, unveiled her new look on TikTok, opting for a bold transformation with an all-pink face adorned with glitter. Despite North's playful and creative expression, TikToker SinetMatteo chose to mock her by imitating the look in a video of his own. North had shared several videos showcasing her makeup, including one where she lip-synced to a remix of Lesley Gore's You Don't Own Me, exuding confidence in her unique style. However, instead of celebrating her creativity, SinetMatteo's imitation sparked criticism.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Raymond Hall

Matteo didn't stop at merely copying North's makeup style; he also lip-synced to the same song and even mimicked her caption, according to Mirror reports. Additionally, he referred to North as "this girl on TikTok," seemingly disregarding her celebrity status as the daughter of Kardashian and Kanye West. However, Chicago wasn't about to let the mockery slide. Chicago recreated her sister's face paint TikTok videos, sporting a vibrant face of yellow paint, complemented by white eyeshadow and pink blush. Remarkably, Chicago's rendition closely mirrored North's original TikTok, highlighting the sisters' bond and support for each other's creative endeavors, as detailed by Hollywood Life.

Chicago sang along to Saygrace's You Don't Own Me and copied North's hand movements from her video. Before that, she touched up her eyebrows, and then North reapplied blush to her face. She captioned the post, “Somebody was messing with my sister." Fans then went to Matteo’s comments section to tease him in this regard. One fan wrote, "Omg North just tagged you in a post but it’s Chicago this time." Furthermore, the siblings' influence led to Matteo's account being temporarily banned. Nonetheless, he resurfaced with a new video, proudly announcing his return.

Chicago West painted her entire face yellow and channeled her sister North in their latest TikTok videos! https://t.co/ROJwIIbo0Y — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) February 20, 2024

Moreover, Matteo's mockery of North was not a one-off occurrence; he had made several videos targeting the 10-year-old before his suspension. In one video caption, he wrote, "Never been the kind to give up Mrs Westy, don’t tryna test me, It’s gonna get messy." In this instance, he was referring to the rising star's contribution to her father's song Talking, which successfully climbed the charts into the top 100. In what appeared to be a direct response to the drama, North reappeared on her TikTok account. She wrote, "I am so cringe lol." She further embraced the scrutiny by sharing a peculiar video of herself lip-syncing.

Shortly after Chicago's videos surfaced on social media, a wave of Kardashian fans flooded the comments section with their reactions. “Aww so innocent, love her,” one fan wrote. Another one added, “Little Kim.” Following a barrage of negative comments from several fans, loyal admirers of the Kardashian clan stepped in to defend Chicago. They wrote, “Y’all leave this baby alone. I’m sure this was all North's idea.” Another fan chimed in on the second video, pointing out the striking resemblance between the child and her famous mother. The person wrote, “Looks just like Kim here." Over the past few weeks, North has been delighting fans with a series of makeup videos on TikTok, causing quite a stir among her followers.