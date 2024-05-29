Kim Kardashian’s ‘Age Prevention’ Tactics Could Risk Varicose Veins, Swelling and Wrinkles

Kim Kardashian has been open about the extent she would go to to seem young. The reality star's fast workouts and surgeon switch-ups are among the things that worry the doctor the most, saying that she is risking "excessive aging" with some of her anti-aging measures. It's no secret that the 43-year-old Kardashian invests a lot of time and money into attempting to seem younger.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

However, the mother of four was advised by physician Dr. Roberto Chacur that physical changes “cannot be completely halted,” adding that some of her age-fighting techniques may make her seem older on the face and body, per The Sun. Many of The Kardashians star's more youthful wardrobe decisions can result in noticeable varicose veins. “Aging or looking older should be a great privilege for Kim Kardashian,” Dr. Chacur said. “Living so many years and having so many experiences in life makes us who we are.”

“Kim must understand that this experience needs to be worthwhile,” the physician said, adding, “Over the years, we also undergo physical changes that, deep down, we may not like. We all lose collagen, lose performance, and gain fat, and have wrinkles. We even shrink.” The physician revealed that some of these changes may be minimized, but can never be halted. “My advice to Kim now would be to live well, get a good doctor, and stay with the same one. Kim could also focus on being truly happy.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

Dr. Chacur also claims that Kardashian has been switching and shifting physicians. “Kim Kardashian influences the masses with her beauty and fashion. She began all these upkeep and preventative treatments many years ago to avoid aging. This included things like promoting skin collagen and looking natural,” he said.

“This issue is that conversely when a patient is looked after by many doctors, there is no continuity. This leads to a risk of lack of quality in procedures and can cause an older appearance. Sometimes leaving a few residual wrinkles is worth risking. This is especially when you end up with an older-looking face like Kim is starting to get.”

Kardashian's workout regimen, also, Dr. Chacur claims, would pump “free radicals” around the skincare mogul's body, per The Sun. This kind of fitness would age her "excessively," according to him. “Rapid-result workouts consume the patient a lot and produce many free radicals,” he said. “The type of workout that Kim is doing has the risk of excessively aging the skin and body. They have quick aesthetic results, which are short-lived. This is often at the expense of the patient's health. A balanced and ongoing exercise routine with a consistent plan would be safer.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Chacur, commenting on her wardrobe choices, claimed, “The waist and corsets are a historical and instinctive marker of fertility and good health,” he said. “Very tight corsets like Kims can limit lung expansion and impair breathing. Corsets can increase pressure in the abdomen, hindering venous return and thus increasing the risk of varicose veins and leg swelling.”