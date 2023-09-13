In the world of extravagant celebrity weddings, Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries's 2011 wedding ceremony still stands tall as a testament to opulence. With a wedding estimated at a staggering $6 million, their marriage bedazzled the world and left everyone in awe. Little did anyone know that this union would crumble to ashes after a mere 72 days.

The buzz regarding Kim and Kris’s wedding had the world on edge. The couple chose Montecito, California, as their wedding destination, setting the stage for a black-tie spectacular. Their invitations, designed by Lehr & Black, exuded luxury. Encased within its own box, it was embellished with hundreds of jet-black hematite crystals, setting the tone for the lavish celebration that awaited their nearly 45 guests. The star-studded guest list included celebrities like Ryan Seacrest, Julianne Hough, Demi Lovato, Serena Williams, and Larsa and Scottie Pippen.

According to People, before the grand wedding, the couple, Kim and Kris, celebrated with their friends and family at Scarpetta, an Italian eatery inside the Montage Beverly Hills Hotel. The couple rented the entire restaurant for their special day, welcoming around 75 guests. Among the guests were Kim's former stepfather, Caitlyn Jenner, and her sisters Khloé and Kourtney, who arrived with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick and their son Mason. Their evening was all about cocktails, a lavish dinner, heartfelt speeches, and laughter. The then-couple radiated happiness as they looked forward to their big day.

Kim and Kris’s wedding planner, Sharon Sacks, revealed that they wanted to blend tradition with Hollywood glamor. The black and white theme symbolized formality, reflecting the couple's shared love for those classic colors. Tradition held a prominent place in their hearts, even though they indulged in over-the-top luxury. Kim chose to wear a custom-designed strapless Vera Wang ball gown for her special day. She felt like a princess in that breathtaking creation, which she accessorized with a veil and jeweled headgear. Kris complemented her elegance in a white tuxedo. Their attire exuded sophistication, setting the stage for a dream-like wedding.

Unfortunately, their glamorous wedding and fairytale-like love story didn't last. Kris proposed just six months into their relationship, and they tied the knot three months later. However, the honeymoon phase soon vanished. Only 72 days into their marriage, Kim filed for divorce, stating irreconcilable differences. While Kim maintained that she had married for love and not just for a mere TV show, the roller coaster of reality television took its toll. She admitted that she was caught up in the hoopla and the filming of their wedding for the show. She further asserted, "I share so much of my life on a reality show, that contemplating whether to even film my wedding was a tough decision to make, and maybe it turned out to not be the smartest decision," she wrote. "I felt like I was on a fast roller coaster and couldn’t get off when now I know I probably should have." On the other hand, Kris was baffled and devastated by the ending of their marriage.

Their 72-day marriage became a talking point, a cautionary tale of the perils of marrying in the glare of reality TV. In the end, the extravagant wedding that had captivated the world was overshadowed by the brief, tumultuous union that followed. Kim's journey to find lasting love continued, making headlines once again and reminding us that even the most extravagant weddings can't guarantee a happily ever after.

