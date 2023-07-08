Kim Kardashian’s 17-Carat Diamond Chain Accentuating Her Belly Could Be Worth $3 Million

An all-white-themed Fourth of July party by billionaire Michael Rubin saw several Hollywood A-list stars shining bright. However, Kim Kardashian's diamond belly chain overshadowed all the brightness, and it is suspected to be worth $3 million. The jaw-dropping price of the jewelry is no surprise, given Kardashian's ten-figure fortune, according to Forbes.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Says She Did '11 Shots' at Michael Rubin's Extravagant 4th of July Party

It's a diamond necklace from Messika set with a jaw-dropping 17-carat pear-shaped stone, which she "inventively styled as a belly chain," reported Page Six Style.

The SKIMS founder accidentally ended up twinning with her ex-husband Kanye's ex-flame, Chaney Jones. Kardashian flaunted her curves in a sheer white Alaïa crop top worth $1,860 and a matching skirt, while Jones showed up in the dress version of the same look worth $4,320, per Page Six.

This isn't the first time the 42-year-old sported the diamond jewelry. She previously donned the same piece to the Time 100 Gala in April, although, at the time, the diamond beauty adorned her neck. She wore it with a John Galliano dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Also Read: Kim and Kourtney Finally Address “Underlying Weirdness” and “Distance” in Their Relationship After 2020 Feud

Kardashian purposely wore the chain around her belly, but according to the jeweler, this particular piece was originally designed to be multipurpose. The fashion mogul took advantage of the jewelry's versatility to highlight her slim waist at the Hamptons bash.

Mike Fried, who is a diamond pro, told the outlet that the necklace that adorned Kardashian's waist is likely to be worth around $1.3 million. He said, "Any diamond over 15 carats, especially a pear-shaped one like Kim's, is extremely rare." This isn't the final price of the rare piece of jewel, however.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian’s ‘Super Flirty’ Behavior With Tom Brady at Michael Rubin’s Party Escalates Romance Rumors

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

The Clear Cut founder and GIA-certified gemologist Olivia Landau proposed a more expensive price for Messika's diamond neckpiece. She is said to offer an even larger estimate on the "epic" bauble, stating that it could range from $2 to $3 million, depending on quality.

Kardashian's Alaïa crop top and matching ribbed-detail skirt perfectly complemented the piece of jewelry. The reality star claimed on Twitter that she took 11 shots at the boozy bash. Her dress reveal happened in a pre-party TikTok video on Lori Harvey's account. In the video, Kardashian danced and drank with sister Kendall Jenner and pals Harvey, Hailey Bieber, Lala Anthony, and Justine Skye.

Kim Kardashian claims she took nearly a dozen shots at Michael Rubin’s Hamptons party https://t.co/Sr1M23GngW pic.twitter.com/mIFMgQufCv — Page Six (@PageSix) July 5, 2023

Her pricey jewelry became a topic of discussion in a Reddit thread of a Keeping Up With The Kardashians forum. The post by a u/deleted user read, "Kim is really trying hard to make the year 2000 belly chain a 'thing' again." The forum opened up to several comments from Redditors. A user, u/Fabulous_Tart_6537, agreed, "Belly chains ARE a thing again. Very Y2K, lol." Another user, u/ImprovementCareless9, added, "The subtle ones are nice. Not the gaudy Deb shop bullsh*t." Another Redditor, u/biciule, criticized Kardashian's look and said, "Belly chains definitely are a thing again, IMO. They're cute when they're styled right. So not like this."

More from Inquisitr

Kim Kardashian Takes Sister Khloe To See Her New $70.4 Million Malibu Beach House: "Fruits Of My Labor"

Kim Kardashian Stuns All at Family Dinner As She Hints at Being ‘Pregnant’ in the Latest Teaser