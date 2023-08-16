Kim Kardashian Rocks Skintight All Black Leather Outfit in Sweltering 90-Degrees Miami Heat

Kim Kardashian turned up the style quotient even in the sweltering 90-degree Miami heat. The SKIMS founder rocked an all-black leather ensemble for a fun outing in the exotic resort city. Gone was her short summer bob as she flaunted stylishly long ponytail extensions matching the outfit. The Hulu star showed off her toned midriff in a back-baring leather halter top with two straps holding it together at the back. Kim paired the risqué black leather crop top with low-rise skin-fitting leather trousers. The reality star accessorized with a minuscule box-shaped vintage 1990s Chanel vanity case worth $14,920 and a silver belly chain. Kim posed for a series of sexy snaps in the hotel corridor, she later posted the images on her Instagram with the caption, "Let’s go! Miami nights!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Also Read: North West Poses Exactly Like Mommy Kim Kardashian in New Photo on Tennis Court

As per Page Six, family, friends, and fans praised the chic look. “You’re so gorgeous,” wrote younger sister Khloé Kardashian, while celeb hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons commented, “We did that." Meanwhile, an admiring fan added, “Your commitment to getting in the best shape of your life shows! Rock it, Kim!" with a second fan praising her “Toned arms/back game.” Some fans even questioned her choice of outfit for the Miami heat. “The only person wearing leather in Miami in August lol," a third fan wrote. Kim also posted a reel where she is seen swaying her long ponytail from side to side while waiting for the elevator in the hotel passage. She captioned the short clip, "Ayyyyyyyyeee!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

As per Vogue, Kim is a fan of skin-tight leather during the summers, in 2022, the billionaire businesswoman flaunted a sci-fi style criss-cross leather bralette from Alaïa and paired it with Balenciaga pantaboots for her sister Khloe’s birthday celebration. She accessorized the leather ensemble with her favorite pair of butterfly sunglasses and a silver hourglass bag, by Balenciaga. Last month Kim sported a similar leather look while attending Lionel Messi's debut match for Inter Miami. The reality star rocked a pair of black leather pants and a torso-length sleeveless leather top. She turned the look voguish with a mini bag and styled her hair into a slick-back ponytail. Kim had attended the game with her soccer-crazy 7-year-old son Saint West, who she revealed is "obsessed with soccer."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Once Went On A Date With Nick Lachey, And This is What Upset Him About That Evening

"I will do anything for my babies," she told Major League Soccer at the game. "So I traveled the world. We do soccer trips. All summer, we're going to different exhibition games."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Ronald Martinez

Also Read: Critics Find Serious Proof About Kim Kardashian's Face After 'Telling' Photo Surfaces

Kim's latest Miami fun photos come after she shared a never-seen-before throwback image of herself with her mom Kris Jenner on her Instagram story, taken on the night the 67-year-old met her longtime partner, Corey Gamble. In the snap, Kim can be seen wearing an all-black ensemble while posing with Kendall and Kris Jenner along with Burberry creative director Riccardo Tisci. “My mom met @coreygamble this night!” Kim revealed in her caption. “So happy for that and happy for our tans and lots of make up! LOL #2014.”

References:

https://pagesix.com/2023/08/07/kim-kardashian-shows-some-skin-in-backless-halter-top-leather-pants-during-miami-nights/?dicbo=v2-gzdwYBO

https://www.vogue.in/fashion/content/kim-kardashian-makes-the-case-for-skin-tight-leather-in-summer

https://people.com/kim-kardashian-tristan-thompson-both-spotted-bad-bunny-gekko-restaurant-7564363

https://people.com/kim-kardashian-sports-racy-leather-outfit-from-miami-trip-photos-7570230

More from Inquisitr

Kim Kardashian's Latest Selfie Sparks Debate About 'Nose Job' Among Her Fans Despite Earlier Denials

Kim Kardashian's Christmas Beauty Secret Revealed: Slept in Makeup for a Flawless Look!