When Kim Kardashian Was Kicked Off the Stage by an Iconic Singer: "I Froze..."

Kim Kardashian was once kicked off the stage, by renowned singer Prince. Barring her infamous sex tape with her ex-boyfriend Ray J, this was perhaps the most embarrassing experience she has had to endure. The incident happened in 2011, when during a concert at Madison Square Garden, the late singer invited an audience member (Kardashian) on stage, as reported by E! News. Naturally, one cannot turn down when an icon invites them on stage. One is meant to act, show excitement, or simply do something, and that is 'exactly' what Prince expected of her.

The When Doves Cry singer began performing some of his iconic moves and signaled The Kardashians star to follow suit. However, Kardashian did not comply, and of course, he told her to get off the stage in a rather embarrassing moment. Prince, who was ever the party animal, was left unimpressed by her lack of interest.

Prince reportedly was heard telling Kardashian, "Get off my stage" as he directed her towards the steps. The entrepreneur is renowned for often rubbing elbows with celebrities, and she indeed offended Prince at the time. She attended the concert with her then-fiance Kris Humphries, as per The Things. Kardashian downplayed the incident and shared in a 2011 tweet that she was star-struck. "I was so nervous I froze when Prince touched me!!!!" Fans documented the incident, and the video went viral when Prince passed away.

In 2016, the mother-of-four took to her Instagram account and posted a photo of herself and the late singer. She captioned the same, "I will always remember this moment with one of my favorite artists!... I was so star-struck I froze! RIP, Prince." Before his passing, however, Prince called the reality star on stage again, and this time, things were different. She tweeted about the same, "Went up on stage AGAIN! ...I redeemed myself! We all danced while Prince played the piano! Wow! What a night!" After the concert, Kim and her crew attended an after-party where the Purple Rain singer performed with hop-hip artist Talib Kweli.

The 57-year-old singer was found dead at his Paisley Park studios in Minnesota. The cause of his sudden demise was an overdose of the painkiller fentanyl, a powerful opioid, as reported by BBC. The legendary singer's family sued his doctor and alleged that failures by Dr. Michael Schulenberg played a 'substantial part' in the star's death.

The investigations over the years found that 'no intentional wrongdoing' happened at the hands of Dr. Schulenberg, and prosecutors also failed to find evidence that proved the pills played a part in the singer's death. Apparently, Prince thought he was taking the prescription drug Vicodin, when in fact, he was taking a counterfeit Vicodin pill laced with potentially deadly fentanyl.

This article originally appeared 1 year ago.