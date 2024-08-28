Kim Kardashian Was 'Bratty' and 'Lunatic' Until This Traumatic Incident Made Her a Calm Person

Kim Kardashian was so deeply affected by a previous trauma that her personality and mental health shifted drastically. The SKIMS mogul opened up to sister Khloe Kardashian about going into therapy in a July 18 episode of The Kardashians. During the sessions, she dived deeper into the significant impact of the 2016 Paris robbery on her psyche.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jean Catuffe

The 42-year-old recalled her conversation with the doctor, "[My therapist] was like, 'You think calm is your superpower. I think you are so desensitized from trauma that you literally are frozen in fight or flight. So then she was like, 'One time in life something happened, and you remained calm, and that worked for you. So you will always choose calm," per PEOPLE.

However, the Good American founder contradicted her therapist and reminded Kim she wasn't always like this. "You weren't calm before. Kim, you were a lunatic," Khloe opined, recalling Kim would frequently lose her temper over petty things. "You were never calm as a teenager, in your 20s. You cried about everything. You were bratty. You threw tantrums." But she credited the robbery for Kim's now calm demeanor, "Everything stopped after you got robbed because you stayed calm in that situation and you even said, 'My calmness is what kept me alive.' That's when it started. It doesn't take a f---ing detective to figure that one out. You became calm."

The reality star was robbed at gunpoint on October 3, 2016, in a property known as No Address Hotel, which is not a hotel per se, but exclusive private hotel residences available only to a selected few A-listers. She was in the country for the Paris Fashion Week when, as per her own account, two masked robbers stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry from her, including her $4 million ring given to her by ex-husband Kanye West.

In a private conversation with the cameras, Kim pondered how the robbery had changed her mental health and how its impact lasted till today, "I remember him telling me, 'Just like, stay calm and you'll live.' And I did that. [It] served me well at that time, and I think it saved my life. But I think I've let it get too calm to where people could take advantage of my calmness or I'm just turning into a full robot with like, no emotion."

The incident may have left Kim changed forever, but one of the masterminds of the heist blamed the entrepreneur, saying "[Kim] she should be less showy." Yunis Abbas was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the infamous theft but he had no regrets. "Since she was throwing money away, I was there to collect it, and that was that. Guilty? No, I don't care," Abbas said in an interview with VICE News, per New York Post. "They should be a little less showy towards people who can't afford it," the robber said of the affluent people who show off their health. "For some people, it's provocative." The thieves are dubbed 'grandpa gangsters' on social media as they are over 60 years old.