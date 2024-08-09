Kim Kardashian Views Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori as a ‘Poor Girl,’ Here's Why

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may have finalized their divorce in November 2022, but the dynamic between the reality star, her ex-husband, and his new wife, Bianca Censori, continues to be a subject of public interest. With West swiftly jumped on the wagon and married Censori just weeks after the divorce. Reports indicate that Kardashian harbors no ill will toward Censori. Sources revealed, “She knows first hand how controlling Kanye is, and how difficult it is to get away from him once he has you hooked…(West) acting like a puppeteer…She can only imagine the poor girl was lured in by the limelight and the lifestyle he can offer and is now trapped.”

As per Hola, the relationship between West and Censori has raised eyebrows, particularly due to Censori’s controversial public appearances in revealing outfits. Many speculate, "He is pushing her nakedness all over his own [account] so that he can control her narrative. It is disturbing, and by shutting her off from the world he is causing her to become more and more isolated." This behavior has drawn parallels to West’s past actions during his marriage to Kardashian, where he was also reportedly known to dictate her wardrobe and public image.

A source spilled the beans, "Kim is watching the situation with Kanye and Bianca open-mouthed and she can’t believe how reminiscent it is of how Kanye was with her." Despite these concerns, Kardashian has maintained a cordial relationship with Censori, especially when it comes to co-parenting her four children with West- North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

As per Mirror, the compassion Kardashian feels for Censori does not stem from rivalry but from a shared experience of being under West’s influence. As West continues to make headlines, not just for his relationship with Censori but also for his ongoing commentary about his life with Kardashian. He raps, “The past year been a strange time / Visitations on FaceTime / And who gon' break who's heart first? Always just breaks mine / Looking for blessings that God had hand me / I’m tryna just raise the family, somebody should raise the nanny.” He further raps, “Neighbours know this s**t get out of hand, but they smile / ‘Cause you been so long without a man / And it won't be, and it won't be long 'til you're out of bands / The only thing you really need is a husband.”

Reports suggest, "She (Bianca) knows that she has shut out those close to her and she is also starting to see through the smoky mirrors of her marriage. It is disturbing, and by shutting her off from the world, he is causing her to become more and more isolated. This strong Bianca that was not going to deal with his s--- anymore has seemingly vanished once again. She is wearing what he wants, going where he wants, and doing what he wants because she really has no other choice. She went from being his designer to his wife, which is, unfortunately, not a paid position. She’s trapped."