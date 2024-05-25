Kim Kardashian Trolled for ‘Copying’ Bianca Censori’s Style With a Apron Top and Pantashoes

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to controversy when it comes to her fashion choices. The reality TV star recently intensified an ongoing debate about whether she is copying the style of her ex-husband, Kanye West's, new wife, Bianca Censori.

Kardashian shared photos on Instagram wearing an outfit that fans noticed bore a striking resemblance to Censori's daring, skin-baring looks. The photos, apparently taken last month, show Kardashian in an all-black ensemble featuring a backless Balenciaga apron top that left little to the imagination.

Paired with her signature 'pantashoes' tights and heels and a slicked-back bleached blonde bun, the getup immediately reminded fans of the bold, hosiery-centric outfits Censori has been spotted wearing since marrying West in 2022, as per Yahoo! Entertainment. "Literally, she looks like [Bianca] here," a user commented on Kardashian's post, garnering over 10,000 likes. Chiming in a user quipped, "Girl shopped in Bianca’s closet" while another echoed, "I thought it was Bianca for a moment." Some even speculated that Kardashian may still harbor feelings for her ex. "I guess she is still in love with Kanye."

Kanye fans stalking Kim Kardashian and hating. Talm about “She’s copying Bianca censori” 🤡

When you losers gon realise there was Kim before Bianca or whatever you call her?

Ye’s wife is literally a low budget Kim Kardashian. Kim left Ye and he got a Kim wannabe. — Ify's World (@Ifys_World) May 24, 2024

Whether she's genuinely inspired by her ex's new flame or not, the reality star certainly seems to relish keeping fans and critics alike on their toes when it comes to her daring sartorial choices. This isn't the first time Kardashian's style has drawn comparisons to that of the Yeezy architectural designer.

In March, she wore an eye-catching fur coat with sheer tights, mimicking Censori's choice of outfits, as per Page Six. Kardashian's choppy pink bob haircut last month also bore a striking resemblance to Censori's trademark slicked-back hairdo. However, the accusations of copying haven't been one-sided. Censori herself has faced claims that she takes fashion cues from Kardashian, one of the world's biggest style icons.

In April, her plunging white minidress sparked controversy for its likeness to a daring Alexandre Vauthier gown Kardashian wore to celebrate her 34th birthday in Las Vegas. A month earlier, Censori's silver bikini top drew comparisons to Kardashian's metallic Skims swimwear.

While the extent of any imitation remains hotly debated among fans, Kardashian and Censori appear to have an amicable relationship, at least for the sake of Kardashian's four children with West. The two women were spotted together at one of West's album listening parties, where they danced and cheered for North's performance alongside the rap mogul.

Kim Kardashian the copycat! Reality star looks just like Kanye West's new wife Bianca Censori with bleached hair, no bra and skimpy 'apron' top pic.twitter.com/2LzFb19J50 — News News News (@NewsNew97351204) April 30, 2024

As the internet dissects her every fashion move, Kardashian seems unfazed by the criticism. Many detractors found the apron top reminiscent of a hair salon cape, with one commenter quipping, "When you leave the hairdresser's chair but forget to take off the cape." Others simply deemed the outfit a miss, describing it as 'cheap' or asking, "What is that? It looks like you hung the tablecloth on your neck."