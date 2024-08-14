Kim Kardashian Thinks Bianca Censori is Just a ‘Lovesick Teen’ Under Kanye West’s Spell

Kim Kardashian once reportedly had some strong opinions about her ex-husband Kanye West's new wife, Bianca Censori. According to a psychic reading, Kardashian views Censori as a "lovesick teen" who has fallen under West's spell. West and Censori tied the knot in December 2022, just weeks after his divorce from Kardashian was finalized. Since then, their relationship has raised eyebrows, with many speculating that West is controlling Censori's appearance and behavior.

Celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman once did a tarot reading to gain insight into Kardashian's perspective on the situation. The cards revealed some interesting details about how Kim sees her ex's new marriage. "The Tarot card which represents Kim Kardashian's feelings towards Kanye West's wife Bianca is the romantic Knight of Cups," Inbaal explained. She described it as "a naïve card, loving and devoted," as per Mirror.

Kim Kardashian, thinks Kanye West has transformed Bianca Censori into a 'sex symbol' 🤣🤣🤣 — Feeniks Media ™ (@feeniksmedia) May 9, 2024

According to the reading, Kardashian finds Censori's devotion to the West understandable. Inbaal said, "Kim herself remembers how in love she used to be with the same man, and she can see how Bianca would be under his spell. Love binds them together, in Kim's eyes, but apart from love she can't see anything between them - not common goals, not intellectual compatibility. The Knight of Cups Tarot card says that Kim views Bianca as a lovesick teen who followed her heart."\

Kim Kardashian, who was once married to rapper Kanye West and shares four children with him, reportedly feeling sorry for his new wife, Bianca Censori over Ye's dominance over her life. pic.twitter.com/WyQd16mZxl — Tpapa OG (@XViralNews7) August 7, 2024

This interpretation suggests that while Kardashian can relate to being enamored with West, she doesn't see much substance to his relationship with Censori beyond infatuation. West has faced accusations of trying to control his partners in past relationships. During his marriage to Kardashian, he famously influenced her fashion choices and style. Now, fans speculate he is doing the same with Censori, who often steps out in revealing outfits that push boundaries.

Kanye West with Kim vs with Bianca 😀 pic.twitter.com/c4AAqFDDW3 — Patrick Guda (@BeingGuda) August 3, 2024

According to an source, Kardashian sympathizes with Censori's plight. "She knows first hand how controlling Kanye is and how difficult it is to get away from him once he has you hooked," the source stated. They further stated that Kardashian "can only imagine" how Censori was "lured in by the limelight and the lifestyle" that Kanye provides. According to the same source, Kardashian finds West's relationship with Censori strangely familiar. "Kim is watching the situation with Kanye and Bianca open-mouthed and she can't believe how reminiscent it is of how Kanye was with her," according to Hola.

West and Censori’s pretty unique marriage keeps grabbing headlines, and it looks like Kardashian’s watching from the sidelines with a mix of understanding and a bit of worry. She gets how easy it is to be under West’s spell since she’s been there before. Being his ex-wife gives her a different view on how things are going. Even though she might have her doubts, Kardashian seems to be staying cool with Censori for the kids’ sake. The two have been seen together at different events, and Censori’s also hung out with Kardashian and West’s kids.