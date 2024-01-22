The 10-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, North West, recently gave followers a peek into her life by posting several new pictures on social media. North shared a 'photo dump' of herself with pals on the TikTok page she shares with her mother. The images included North in a variety of clothing from different outings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Also Read: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Daughter, North, Shows Off Diamond Grill Teeth in Latest Picture

As reported by The U.S. Sun, there were a few photos of her six-year-old sister Chicago along with The Kardashians star. The Skims creator didn't use makeup in the pictures, and North didn't try to apply a filter. Rather, she allowed her mother's lines and flaws to show through. North used the caption, "Such a good picture," with many sobbing and laughing emojis, seemingly mocking her mother even more.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Allen Berezovsky

The Kardashians star was pouting profusely and widening her eyes at the camera in a snapshot from North's slideshow. Kardashian looked raw in the photo, which showcased her natural look without makeup and her big lips and head tilted towards her phone. As per the outlet, some fans took to Reddit to comment on Kardashian's face without makeup. One user wrote, "That filler mustache going strong," and another added, "The lips look painful!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Also Read: North West Leaks Scary Pictures of Kim Kardashian, Concerned Fans Ask, 'Is She Okay?'

Around the same time as her father received a complete set of titanium dentures, North recently posted a video of her newly blinged-out teeth on TikTok. One particularly noteworthy image from North's slideshow had the young star flashing her teeth while sporting a tie-dye t-shirt featuring an image from The Simpsons.

North the main character I be forgetting Kim got other kids https://t.co/Pt29HYBu5C — Empress👸🏾💫 (@arixpvv) January 18, 2024

Also Read: An Angry North West, 10, 'Ripped' Mom Kim Kardashian's Expensive Furniture to Meet Dad Kanye West

In an online thread, Kardashian faced backlash for allowing her eldest kid to have diamond grills placed on her teeth. One user wrote, "I don't understand how you can offer a platform to a spoiled brat who hasn't achieved anything in life and declare her a celebrity. These adults who are obsessed with her, who call her "iconic" and create fan pages on Instagram, urgently need therapy." Another user commented, "It’s another failure by the parents. They overexpose their children in the weirdest ways. They shouldn’t even be in front of cameras until they are 16-18 years old." A third user wrote, "But it’s on her mom, not her. Mom loves the flash of cash … so be it. If North were mine, I would wanna tone her down a bit. But each to his own right."

I love North because she is every bit of a West than a Kardashian lol … I know she be stressing Kim out 😂 — Jarai (@jarai_lashawn) January 20, 2024

Kanye unveiled the whole grill he installed last week, showcasing a solid titanium component that shone against a black backdrop. Kanye reportedly spent $850,000 designing the bespoke dentures, which were 'more expensive than diamonds,' according to the Daily Mail reports. North has emulated her dad's outrageous fashion choices on more than one occasion in the last several weeks. Wearing a jewel-encrusted denim jacket, North looked stunning at her mom Kardashian's Christmas party. Followers noted that Kanye debuted the opulent Balmain ensemble during the 2016 Met Gala.

More from Inquisitr

North West Wore Dad Kanye West's Iconic Met Gala Jacket for Extravagant Christmas Party

Internet Calls Out Kathy Hilton's 'Cringy' Performance for North West During Kardashians' Christmas Party