Kim Kardashian Takes a Sly Jab at Ex Husband Kanye West in a Recent Video on Her 'Manifest List'

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has made a sly dig at her ex-husband Kanye West's appearance while discussing her dating preferences on an episode of The Kardashians on Hulu. During the episode, Kardashian shared her "manifest list" of requirements for her next romantic partner reports, The U.S. Sun. The 42-year-old entrepreneur shared, "No. 1: protect me. No. 2: fight for me. No. 3: Good hygiene. I mean, that’s like a given," as she continued with her list.

Kardashian explained that hygiene was such an obvious requirement she looked for in a partner that she thinks she "should even take that off" the list. She continued, "No. 4: Calm. No. 5: No mom or dad issues. Six: Patient. Seven: supportive, genuinely happy for me, successful, good teeth.”

The reality star listed a few more qualities: "Spontaneous, fun, my friends and family love him, someone that can be a role model for my kids – especially that my boys can look up to, no heavy baggage - I have enough. Taller than me, someone that loves to work out, a motivated person, an independent person that’s not clingy, and someone with good taste.”

However, it was her comment about balding that seemed to be aimed at Kanye West, who recently shaved his head completely. "No balding. But then I don’t know. If I’m also in love, like, I’ll rub your bald head but we’re just talking about, like, our perfection list," Kardashian said. Kardashian's comment in the recent video appeared to be a subtle jab at her ex-husband, though she didn't clarify if it was really meant for him.

Netizens, however, were quick to pick up where the SKIMS founder was coming from. Recently, Kim Kardashian shared that there might be a new love interest on the cards for her though she didn't reveal anything about him. The future lawyer hinted that her friends had introduced her to someone referred to as "Fred" during the episode. Kim giggled and confirmed that he met her standards when questioned by Kourtney Kardashian's ex-partner, Scott Disick on the show.

In a later scene, Kardashian was shown getting her makeup done and messaging someone on her phone. When asked if she was talking to "Fred," she admitted that she was. The off-camera producer jokingly remarked, "Two years my a**," alluding to Kardashian's previous statement about remaining single for two years before getting involved with someone new.

Since her split from Kanye West, Kim Kardashian has been romantically linked to comedian Pete Davidson, but she has not confirmed any official relationships. This episode of The Kardashians offered fans a glimpse into Kim's dating preferences and her openness to finding love again.

Kardashian and West filed for divorce in February 2021 after almost seven years of being together and parenting four children in their marriage. The divorce between the two has been a public affair and with time the pair decided to part ways and move on in their lives. Kim on the other hand is very specific with her dating standards now as she desires to meet somebody who brings happiness in her life amidst the struggles of raising four kids.

