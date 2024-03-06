Kim Kardashian Spotted in Paris, Fans Think She Is Ignoring Ex-husband Kanye West’s ‘Cheating’ Drama

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian was spotted looking somber amidst the latest controversy surrounding her ex-husband Kanye West, who has been hit with cheating allegations. Kardashian, who shares four children with West, appeared unhappy as she recently left a Margiela exhibition in Paris. The atmosphere was tense as she went to the Ritz Hotel, where West had recently stayed with his new wife, Bianca Censori.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

Drawing attention with her fashion choices, Kardashian seemed to take inspiration from Censori as she donned an oversized leopard print coat, according to Mirror. Pulling up the collar of her jacket, the SKIMS founder appeared to shield her face from prying eyes and local paparazzi on her way.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason Kempin

Boxer Bryce Hall's recent revelation of alleged messages from West to his girlfriend, Mikaela Lafuente, despite his marital status, has ignited widespread controversy. The screenshots shared by Hall on social media have sparked conversations around the relationship the former couple shared. With many loathing West for reportedly cheating and not being loyal to his then-wife, netizens shared how the screenshots have irked them to the core.

Kanye is sliding on my girlfriend.. someone tell Kim pic.twitter.com/rSw6ADR1vk — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) March 2, 2024

West reportedly asked Lafuente, "Back in Cali" followed by a text that read, "Are you in California or the states," when she replied with a "what?" West then explained, "Wanted to see if you wanted to hang and listen to the new album." The text conversation was shared by Hall over X formerly known as Twitter captioned, "Kanye is sliding on my girlfriend.. someone tell Kim."

Kanye West'in sosyal medya fenomeni Bryce Hall'ın kız arkadaşını DM üzerinden takılmaya ve yeni albümünü dinletmeye davet ettiği mesajları Bryce Hall yayınladı.



Ayrıca Kanye hayır yanıtını alınca mesajları geri çekmiş.. pic.twitter.com/BIhjd4DFyA — Hiphop Merkezi (@merkezihiphop) March 3, 2024

With these allegations, the relationship between the co-parents has soured more than ever as they continue to attract headlines for not being in the interest of the family. The duo divorced in 2021 and since then made it a priority to co-parent their four kids. In a recent social media post, Vultures rapper took aim at Kardashian and criticized Adidas over the termination of his contract. He has also been vocal about his desire to remove their children from their current school.

📸Kim Kardashian at her hostel in Paris today pic.twitter.com/37ErVPDTMT — Kardashian World (@KUWTKWorld) March 3, 2024

According to Mirror, in the latest legal dispute between West and Adidas following the termination of his Yeezy line deal, the rapper shared what he claimed to be an internal memo from Adidas instructing staff on how to address the situation. West posted on Instagram, stating, "This is the document that they give employees at Adidas when asked questions about Yeezy."

📸Kim Kardashian in Paris today pic.twitter.com/2CwvLT5n9Q — Kardashian World (@KUWTKWorld) March 3, 2024

He further added, "There is an overlap to Adidas and Kim ignoring my opinion on where my kids go to school or people ignoring my name change or the entire celebrity culture ostracizing me for my political opinion It all comes down to human rights which you sacrifice when you’re stigmatized with mental issues All these situations are actually far crazier than what I’ve been branded to be."