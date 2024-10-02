Kim Kardashian Once Had to Take Up the Role of Kanye West's 'Cleanup Crew,' Here's Why

Kim Kardashian, the entrepreneur, reality TV star, and social media influencer, opened up about her role as Kanye West's "cleanup crew" during his battles with bipolar disorder. In an older episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kim opened up to her mom, Kris Jenner, about the emotional toll it took on her. In an emotional moment on the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian opened up about her experiences as Kanye West's support system during his bipolar disorder episodes. Reflecting on the past, the SKIMS founder unguardedly shared with her mother, Kris Jenner, the immense stress she had undergone while dealing with the aftermath of his struggles.

"Sometimes I feel like if he were to hit rock bottom that's his journey that he needs to figure out on his own," she expressed. "I used to run around and call everyone behind his back and be like, 'It's gonna be OK. It's gonna be OK. Just give him another chance.'" Kim revealed that she would spend a lot of her time as Kanye's designer 'cleanup crew', to which Kris responded, "That's why you got divorced." Kris added, "You never deserved to live like that." The founder of SKKN BY KIM expressed the sadness she experienced when confronted with Kanye West's outbursts, which occurred both publicly on social media and privately behind closed doors. These episodes left her heartbroken as she struggled to recognize the man she had once been married to.

She described, "It's the hardest feeling to watch someone you really loved and have a family with just be so different than who you knew." Kim further added that her eldest child, North West, who is nine years old, remains unaware of her father's actions. Kim explained that she has taken measures to shield North from any knowledge of Kanye's tumultuous behavior by implementing strict content filters in their household, allowing only access to Apple TV, as per Page Six. Kim added, "I can't risk an 'Access Hollywood' coming up next." The relationship between Kim Kardashian and the renowned rapper, Kanye West, reached its lowest point during her involvement with her former boyfriend, Pete Davidson. As Kim and Kanye went through the process of their divorce, Kanye resorted to social media tirades targeting not only Kim but also Davidson and Kris Jenner. He would quickly delete these posts from his Instagram account shortly after sharing them.

Kanye became quieter following the breakup between Kim and her former boyfriend, Pete. Currently, he is leading a low-key lifestyle alongside his alleged partner, Bianca Censori. While they haven't openly acknowledged their relationship, sightings of the pair in Los Angeles have caught attention due to their unusual fashion choices.

