Kim Kardashian Denied Plastic Surgery For Years But Finally Admits to ‘a Little Bit of Botox’

Kim Kardashian fans were thrown into a frenzy after recently learning of her 'botched face'. The reality sensation denied any sort of beauty surgery in the past. However, her admission to Allure of having Botox fillers in her forehead has shocked her fanbase. Fans have begun to heavily criticize her for being too carried away with her decision to go through more and more surgeries.

It's no surprise that Kardashian is under the heat for her cosmetic surgery since her fans have recently accused her of going overboard. The Kardashians star's fans have been abuzz with annoyance after they believe that Kardashian has officially gone too far with regards to being filled with Botox injections. Botox reportedly aids in fewer wrinkles and is a common cosmetic procedure that is slowly but surely picking up the pace in the mainstream. Recently, a thread on Reddit erupted with anger after the recent episode of The Kardashians in which Kardashian was found to be getting her picture taken for a driving license. Fans were quick to notice quite a few differences in the snaps, such as more wrinkles, the inability to wholeheartedly smile, and so on, which fueled speculations online.

In the interview with Allure, featuring a conversation between Danielle Pergament and Kardashian, the truth about her cosmetic surgeries was finally unveiled. The conversation featured how Kardashian would make a good "facial consultant" owing to the fact that she also has contacts with several of the best doctors. On the topic of her face, Kardashian mentioned that she has had a "little bit of Botox" but only on her forehead.

On being asked about filler in her lips, cheek, and chin, she said, "No fillers," claiming that she hasn't consulted any other facial surgeries that would play a part in her face. However, she did admit to having "laser treatments" done at night after her family goes to sleep. Insinuating that she has a rather strict beauty regime.

As the conversation progressed, Kardashian noted how she genuinely cares about looking good, hence the determination for a strict beauty routine. Although the conversation with Allure emphasized several other topics such as her weight loss journey followed by her journey into motherhood, at one point the conversation returned to Botox. When asked what kind of girl Kardashian was, a Botox girl or a filler girl, she gave a savage response, "I'm a deodorant and toothpaste girl."

In another interview with Harpers Bazaar in 2012, Kardashian addressed rumors of altering her nose via plastic surgery. She put the rumors to rest and strongly claimed that it was her natural nose. She also put emphasis on several "before & after" pictures that had been circulating online for quite some time. "People always say I've had a nose job and they'll use before and after pictures, but the after picture is really taken before," said Kardashian.

