Kim Kardashian Slammed for Not Wearing Ski Helmet, Here's What The Source Said

Even though Kim Kardashian is a famous skier, her lack of a helmet drew criticism from netizens while she was spotted riding a chairlift in Colorado with her sister Khloé Kardashian.

"ASPEN," she captioned the photos, which featured her and Khloé riding the chairlift at Buttermilk Mountain Resort as she was dressed entirely in black, wearing black Anon M2 MFI ski goggles and Victoria Beckham leather ski bibs and jacket. Khloé, 39, commented, "VIBES," beneath Kim's photo.

Several followers pointed out that the photo doesn't include a helmet in the comments section of her Instagram. "You know what would make this sexier? A helmet!" wrote one fan. "Wear a helmet please," another user commented with an emoji of folded hands. "Stunning but you couldn't find a helmet that matched the fit," another user commented. "Kimberly you simply must wear a helmet," another user commented.

Khloé, who was posing with her sister, had on a full motorcycle helmet equipped with built-in Bluetooth cat-ear speakers, whereas Kim was not visible wearing one. But a source explained to PEOPLE that Kim does wear helmets while in the mountains. "She regularly wears a helmet," the source says, adding that maybe she took it off while posing for pictures.

Kim Kardashian posted further photos from her ski vacation. The 43-year-old actress of The Kardashians posted a carousel on Instagram with several pictures from her most recent trip, one of which had her donning a winter onesie from SKIMS. Kardashian captioned the mirror photo with a pout and a peace sign, saying, "I promised Kendall I would stop this pose so enjoy while u can.”

Khloé also posted pictures from her trip to Aspen with Kim on Instagram. Not only was she not wearing a helmet this time, she wasn't wearing a lot! She was posing in the snow in a bikini and fur coat when the photo was taken. "It's giving mob wife vibes...Faux mob wife of course," she wrote of the pics.

The Kardashians frequently post pictures from their ski vacations on social media. Kim was spotted riding a helmet downhill on Instagram in 2018 as she flaunted her snowboarding prowess. "Fun Fact — I can ski," she captioned. Just last year, Kim took her kids for a fun skiing trip.

Days after cutting her brunette hair into bangs, the SKIMS businesswoman seemed to revert to her natural honey-blonde color in February 2023. She was enjoying some new snow with her boys, Saint, who was seven years old, and Psalm, who was three years old, as well as her daughters, North, who was nine, and Chicago, who was five. Adorable Psalm posed for the camera while Kardashian, wearing an all-black ensemble, and North, wearing a silvery ski suit, took the elevator. Saint observed as Chicago, dressed in a hot pink costume, mastered the mountain.