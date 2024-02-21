Kim Kardashian Slammed for Making More Money By Selling a 'Dirty' Birkin Bag for $70,000

Critics are slamming Kim Kardashian for featuring a ‘dirty’ Hermès Birkin bag on her family’s resale platform, called Kardashian Kloset. The saga of Keeping Up with the Kardashians just took an intriguing turn.

Kim faced a barrage of criticism for peddling her handbag at a hefty $70,000 price tag, following the Skims entrepreneur's unveiling of the elusive grey matte alligator Birkin bag, purportedly in "good condition." Yet, the description of the purse on the website painted a different picture altogether. According to Page Six, it stated that there was “some discoloration on handles and underside bottom corners, and minor scratching on metal.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Pierre Suu

Kardashian Kloset's mission, as articulated on its website, is to offer a glimpse into the lavish lifestyle of the Kardashian-Jenner clan by granting shoppers access to exclusive treasures. Kim, alongside her mom Kris Jenner, and siblings Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie, has contributed numerous items from her wardrobe to the platform.

Among Kim's latest additions is a standout piece she dubs a rare gem: a Hermès Birkin bag boasting a distinctive color palette and craftsmanship. Described by The US Sun, this exquisite accessory showcases opulent gold hardware, paired with double handles, and secured with a sophisticated twist lock and key closure.

Kim Kardashian roasted for selling her ‘dirty’ Birkin bag for $70K: ‘How desperate are they for money?’ pic.twitter.com/bzwPtvcRPi — Evoclique (@Evoclique_) February 20, 2024

Reddit enthusiasts found themselves perplexed by Kim's pricing strategy, questioning why she would list the bag at such a huge cost despite its handles visibly turning a shade of brown. One user wrote, "Seriously how desperate are they for money? And why does no one find it strange that these 'billionaires' are selling their second-hand clothes?"

Another user commented, "The nerve to list at that price with all of the discolorations in the handles and wear & tear on the bottom and lower corners…. sKam artists." A different Reddit thread sparked astonishment among fans, who were taken aback by the prices of the items on sale, leading some to speculate that Kim could be facing financial difficulties.

Unless the purse is made of diamonds, NO purse is worth $70K. Even if I had that kind of cash, I don't think I would waste it on that. — sherleucantbcerius (@sherleucantbe) February 20, 2024

One person wrote, "I think all the surgeries are sending them broke." Another fan commented, “The hardware is all scuffed and dull, the edges are worn and slightly frayed, and it’s discolored from makeup/tanner. Just wow. Anyone who buys this from them is an idiot, they can’t even be bothered to restore it or have it stored properly. Is this even a real piece? They really have no shame!”

Adding to the buzz, earlier this month, the mother of four surprised her audience by showcasing a peacock blue Porosus Crocodile Birkin bag from her exclusive collection, enticing potential buyers with a jaw-dropping price tag of $49,995.00.

Discolored handles? At that price? Kim Kardashian put up a gray alligator purse for sale on her site for $70,000—drawing scorn from bargain hunters who were gobsmacked at the price tag, given the description of the item’s flaws. https://t.co/45DVB9udJk — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) February 21, 2024

Additionally, The Kardashians star also unveiled two more Birkin bags for sale, accompanied by a selection of Louis Vuitton duffles and Chanel pieces. While this side venture has ruffled feathers among fans, Kim's ventures in business and reality TV have filled her bank account generously. She's no stranger to success with a reported net worth of $1.2 billion last year.

Beyond the triumph of Skims, Kim recently disclosed that her brand SKKN, originally a skincare line, was branching out into makeup. Despite her wealth, Kim ensures her children enjoy a similarly opulent lifestyle. Her eldest daughter often treats her TikTok followers to glimpses of her luxurious closet in her stylish "fit check" videos.