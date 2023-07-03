Kim Kardashian Receives Backlash for Bothering the DMV Employees With Her Starry Tantrums

Kim Kardashian "doesn't care" about what her fans think of her privileged lifestyle. The Hulu star recently commanded photo shoot vibes when she went in to renew her driver's license with a glam entourage. Fans have since slammed the VIP's behavior and her rude attitude toward the DMV employees. The employees were forced to stay at work for Kim's private appointment, reports The U.S. Sun.

Kim reportedly breezed through the front doors with the Hulu cameras following her every move. She then dismissively said "hi" to the remaining workers and quickly added, "Thank you for staying open." The reality star then spent the next several minutes getting her "makeup" right for the simple driver's license photo while making the DMV employees wait on her after their official duty hours.

Hairstylist Chris Appleton quickly covered up the situation by saying, "Too many people live with driver’s licenses that are not cute, so we need to make sure it’s right." Kim echoed his words, adding, "This is the most important photo you’ll ever take in your life." When the SKIMS founder finally got everything right and posed for the picture, it was deemed unsatisfactory. "Is there any way to save this, do another, and have them side by side?" Kim said to the already exasperated employee. She finally posed for a second picture and got it as per "her wish."

Kim joked, "First is the worst and second is the best. That’s why I’m the second child." In the process, she subtly shaded her sister Kourtney Kardashian, who is the first child in the Kardashian family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Fans slammed the SKIMS founder's diva-like attitude. One fan tweeted, "Wow! I can’t even, this woman gets to bring a whole glam team for her DMV picture? Plus, she gets the whole place to herself?" A second fan said, "How many takes did she get? Cause regular folks only have the one take and the DMV doesn’t give a damn if you look like crap!!!" A third fan exclaimed, "She is so damn vain!!" A fourth one noted, "You want to be taken seriously, but then do something no regular person would ever do."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

The beauty mogul's "first is worst" comment for the Hulu cameras came just as her feud with sister Kourtney is thickening on the latest season of The Kardashians. The two sisters have been "drawing out the claws" on each other over Kim's collaboration with Dolce and Gabbana. In the latest episode, viewers witnessed Kourtney discuss the issue with her sister Khloé Kardashian and pal Simon Huck. "Cause she’s so intolerable to even have a conversation with that she’s, like, on her phone the whole time. Can hardly look up. Really hard to engage with. It just makes me want to like, run the other way," the Poosh founder said angrily about Kim.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Kevork Djansezian

Kourtney further elaborated in the episode confessional and said, “Our family is so interconnected and we always have been. All of our businesses were all together but I think, like, for my survival, I need my own identity and I need just my own life. I really love having some separation and having my own friends and having my own, you know, family.”

Later, in the same conversation between Kourtney and Khloé, the Good American founder joked: “So what are you gonna do? You’re just gonna not talk to her forever?” Kourtney laughed while responding: “That’s an option.”

